So there’s a new ‘ugly’ daddy’s sneaker taking over Hollywood
Bella hadid
Models don’t just wear the latest trends on the catwalks; when not in use, they also play an important role in departure real trends alias those cool fashion essentials of the moment which gain huge success often take off for the simple fact that a model, like Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk or Elsa Hosk, wore them during the grocery store.
Bella hadid
Recently we’ve seen some news, and could we say some unexpected shoes are making their way into the top model’s footwear lineup of 2021, like this Ugg slipper that sells everywhere and has a fan base that includes Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and Hosk. Is the Classic Ugg Coquette have a fierce competitor? We think so. But do you know who else has a major competitor? Reebok! New sales! Adidas! And that’s because there’s a new sneaker that combines fashion and functionality, and Bella Hadid is leading the charge in his inevitable Hollywood takeover.
Hadid has been seen on several occasions wearing Salomon buzzy hiking sneakers. She’s a tougher, bigger, and more outdoors-inspired trainer than what we’re used to seeing on her. In fact, some might put it in the ‘ugly’ shoe category because, well, it sort of looks like the sneakers your dad wore on the family hike. But as Hadid demonstrates, these hiking shoes are changing brands, which means they’re no longer just for hiking the trails and not just your dad’s outdoor shoes.
Bella hadid
The model styled her Salomon sneakers which she has at least two different styles with everything like halter leggings and tops, cutout jeans and tops, and a shirt dress with no pants. Basically, these trail running sneakers aren’t just made to be worn with your hiking pants, as Hadid makes it very clear.
If you’re not yet familiar with Salomons, here’s the recap: The brand creates some really good outdoor essentials, especially sneakers, which are ideal for train rides to the trails. Most styles have a rugged look like the classic chunky lugged sole which is then merged with more current twists like cool pops of color and eye-catching laces.
As evidenced by the low stock at Nordstrom, these sneakers are selling like hot cakes and the model probably has something going on. But if you can’t catch a pair of Solomons, Merrell and Enthusiastic have similar hiking trainers available that would certainly earn Hadid’s seal of approval.
Our opinion? We love these sneakers. Hollywood is known for wearing questionable fashion pieces, and while these might not be the first shoes you think of when you hear “everyday kicks”, sneakers have the look and durability to get you through whatever day you want. book rain, snow, a delayed train or a text from an ex.
