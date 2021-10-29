Colin Kaepernick Matures in Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black and White’: NPR



toggle legend Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

If you had any questions about the origin of Colin Kaepernick’s militant spirit, take a look at Netflix’s new limited series, Colin in black and white, remove all doubt.

These days, Kaepernick is known as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose decision to kneel down during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice inspired others and sparked years of conflict. He became a free agent in 2017 and has yet to be signed by an NFL team, a situation many analysts have attributed to the political backlash from the controversy sparked by his protest.

Corn Pollock in black and white argues that he has been fighting these kinds of battles since he was in middle school, facing distraught coaches, oblivious friends and well-meaning white parents who adopted a biracial child but seemed to have few ideas on how to handle his desire to kiss black.

The subtle storytelling like a hammer

Created by Kaepernick with superstar director / executive producer Ava DuVernay, Pollock in black and white delivers its message with a subtle sledgehammer-like narration.

Focusing on scenes from the life of the former NFL quarterback, in his eighth through senior year of high school, the series is a scripted drama spiced up by Kaepernick’s on-screen storytelling, with an emphasis on his struggle to be the kind of athlete and man he chooses to be.

Kaepernick sets the tone from the start, speaking ominously as visual images transform from black professional athletes examined by white coaches and team medics to slaves once receiving white men auctioning them off.



toggle legend Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

“What is being established is a power dynamic,” explains Kaepernick, clad in black, pacing the frame. “Before you take the field, teams push you, push you and examine you. Searching for any flaws… no limits met. No dignity left untouched.”

The show tends to make its case over and over again, with Kaepernick’s voiceovers explaining things that play out in scripted scenes as well. This can make the show inconsistent; sometimes the storytelling expands your understanding with exciting looks at black history. At other times, it just emphasizes something you already know. Ditto with Kaepernick’s performances, sometimes passionate and moving, sometimes stilted and a little heavy.

The series itself often feels like a not-so-passive aggressive bang on seemingly all-white authority figures who doubted his goals and made it harder for him to be himself, including his parents.

Portrayed by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick are well-meaning whites who listen to Christian rock on long car rides and dress as if all of their clothes are from TJ Maxx and Marshalls. They adopted Colin as a baby in Wisconsin and moved to Turlock, Calif. To another location, ironically notes the former NFL star, known for dairy farming and the scarcity of blacks.



toggle legend Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

While they clearly love Kaepernick, his parents are also shown to be distraught and a little bewildered by his efforts to connect with black people and black culture of trying to wear cornrows in his hair like his basketball hero Allen. Iverson, to take a black girl to a formal dance in high school.

Their responses may be inconsistent. In the first episode of the series, Teresa responds to her son’s efforts to have his hair braided into cornrows by taking him to a barber shop recommended by his black colleagues. But when they visit the stylist’s house a few months later for a touch-up, Teresa is taken aback by the neighborhood and her son’s love for the soul food they share with him.

Ultimately a tough white baseball coach and they all seem to be tough, the white coaches here are demanding Kaepernick cut his hair to stay on the squad. It is a position supported by his parents, who do not seem to understand or respect the obvious: his choice of hairstyle is the example of a young man of color, tending towards his Darkness.

“You look like a thug!” Teresa finally tells him. Young Kaepernick is back at Supercuts soon, getting his unbraided and cut Iverson inspired locks. Actor Jaden Michael, who plays Kaepernick with a bright-eyed optimism that helps ease some of the show’s heaviness, does a great job of communicating his sense of suppressed confusion, betrayal, and anger at the same time.

“I knew it was wrong,” Kaepernick said himself in a voiceover, “but I didn’t have the knowledge, the wisdom or the language to fight back.”

In a more subtle show, the scene with Teresa would be enough to communicate the impact this derogatory thug cast on a young black man who just wanted to look like his hero. But Kaepernick also talks about the history of the term as a coded racial epithet, re-explaining something in a way that looks a bit on the nose.

There are other scenes that don’t make her parents look great, including a moment when Teresa hides a photo of Kaepernick posing with a black girl he took to the official dance, while urging him to date the girl. a friend’s white daughter. One wonders if they’ve ever realized the impact such actions have on their young black son, and why they don’t seem to speak to him in depth about the breed at a pivotal point in his life.

A character who chooses to be shamelessly black

What I found most convincing Pollock in black and white is something I wish the show had spent more time exploring: Kaepernick’s decision to choose to be black.

After all, as the TV series shows, he’s in a situation where many around him, coaches, friends and family don’t understand his thirst for black culture. Other than friends at school, he doesn’t seem to have any other black people in his life. He could easily have chosen to reflect white culture more in his life choices.

Pollock in black and white seems to present this choice as a no-brainer for Kaepernick to admire black sports stars, seek to date black women and embrace hip hop culture. But for him, and many biracial children like him, including the former President of the United States identifying himself as a black man, may be an affirmative choice.

And in today’s increasingly multiracial society, it’s a choice that more and more young people are negotiating every day.

There are times in this show where his parents make it clear that they want him to make a different decision. “How long do you think this will last?” Teresa asks her son in an exasperated tone as they arrive at the hairdresser. ” Braids ? he asks, looking confused.

“All of this,” she says, clearly annoyed by the world her son is eager to step into.

For a show that emphasizes so many points about race so directly, it’s odd that we don’t talk about it more. Later episodes show Kaepernick asserting himself in a different way; turning down a plethora of opportunities to pursue a career in Major League Baseball to fulfill his dream of being a football quarterback.

While the series details all of the rejections he received from college football programs convinced he wasn’t tall enough for the job, the drama here wasn’t so suspenseful. We know he eventually reaches the NFL.

Globally, Pollock in black and white demonstrates why Kaepernick became the man of principle he is today. It’s a very good series that humanizes a courageous athlete who has too often been belittled and denatured by ignorant ideologues.

But a little more subtlety and a little bigger focus could have made this really good program a really great one.