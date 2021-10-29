“Call My Agent: Bollywood” Review: Netflix’s Comedy-Drama Gives a Glimpse into the Lives of “Star Creators”





It’s hard to miss the glitz and glamor associated with Bollywood stars. While actors and actresses monopolize the attention and attention of the media, there is usually a talent manager working in the background to ensure that their client gets the best deals and maintains their success. What’s in it for them, you ask? Netflix’s latest offering – “Call My Agent: Bollywood” gives us a glimpse into the lives of four of Mumbai’s top talent agents who bend over backwards to not only satisfy their famous clients, but also save their sinking business! The Netflix comedy-drama, which is the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Dix Pour Cent, stars Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Soni Razdan, as talent managers of a well-known talent agency called Art. These four savvy and intelligent talent agents deal with fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure following the sudden death of the founder. RELATED ARTICLES “Indian Matchmaking”: “Negative” Aparna doesn’t like comedy, will she be able to find her ideal partner? “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”: Netflix show criticized for “deaf” content, fans nickname “Frivolous Lives” Each of the six episodes features the Agents trying to solve a problem ranging from trying to butter producers so their clients play plum roles, to pacifying the fragile egos of actors and actresses. Directed by Shaad Ali, “Call My Agent: Bollywood” is a witty and fun take on what goes on behind the scenes in Bollywood. At the end of the series, you’ll be left to think about the many hats that a talent agent wears and how they really are the “star designers” of the industry. All the characters are extremely close but very different from each other. Kumra plays Amal, a spirited talent manager at ART, whose quick-tempered and impulsive behavior often puts her in sticky situations. It was extremely refreshing to watch her take on the role of an ambitious, career-oriented lesbian, struggling to juggle her professional and personal life. Amal is described as a close friend of Mehra’s character in the series. The ups and downs of their friendship have been captured well in the series while also giving us a glimpse into their professional relationship, as they often clash with their drastically different approach to getting things done. Kapoor and Razdan serve as senior talent managers at ART, who use their rich experience and wisdom to help others around them. When the founder of their agency suddenly passes away and the founder’s wife plans to sell the agency, Kapoor and Razdan are ready to invest all their savings to buy the company’s stock and prevent its sale. If you’re looking for a light show to watch this weekend, you might want to check out “Call My Agent: Bollywood”. “Call My Agent: Bollywood” is available to stream on Netflix. If you have an entertainment scoop or story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7515

