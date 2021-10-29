After the success of Hollywood, the iconic pizzeria of Naples expands with new establishments in the United States

Blackout be damned! A pizza with so much history doesn’t need electricity to electrify.

The old Pizzeria da Michele



With a Saturday lunch crowd filling the outdoor courtyard at Lantica Pizzeria da Michele in Los Angeles, a power failure could have been synonymous with disaster. But a recent blackout has brought to light (albeit battery-powered) what the two-year-old Hollywood restaurant does so well. When the lights and electric ovens suddenly went out on my visit this month, the kitchen staff put aside the pasta and fish dishes and instead focused on the wood-fired pizza.

Francesco Zimone and his fellow Neapolitan chef Michele Rubini opened Lantica’s first US location in April 2019. Naples’ original location dates back to 1870, a decade before electricity was a thing, and there are enough long to secure the reputation of the brand today as the best pizzeria in the world. These chewy, charred tomato, basil and mozzarella slices are exceptionally good, and whether it’s the classic margarita or something flashier like the $ 60 double. milk cream with pecorino, basil, black truffle shavings and truffle oil, the power is in freshness and simplicity, not in the modernist sleight of hand in the centrifuge. Most of the time, the kitchen sends classic dishes such as Nerano pasta, a favorite of actor Stanley Tuccis, and popular sides like fried zucchini flowers filled with homemade ricotta.

The pizza oven at L’antica Pizzeria da Michele takes two days to heat up.

The old Pizzeria da Michele



With Lanticas’ proof of concept asserted in Southern California (and during the pandemic, no less), Zimone has his eyes set on naughty new horizons. I told him this week about his plans to expand into the US, his philosophy on the dining experience, and other places he loves to eat in Los Angeles (be warned: his list will make you very hungry).

Francesco Zimone, left, and his fellow Neapolitan chef Michele Rubini at L’antica Pizzeria da Michele

The old Pizzeria da Michele



The pizza is so simple, but no one gets it quite like Lantica Pizzeria da Michele does. Can you explain this magic?

Francesco Zimone: Ah! Thank you. We think about it all the time. These things seem easy and simple, but they are not. It takes two days to heat up the pizza oven. It’s like starting an old car. You just have to launch it. Then if you have cheese that is not the right cheese it changes the whole experience. Or people think, just put mushrooms on pizza or put salami and pizza, and it will be delicious because you create that savory and salt experience. But each of those ingredients has to be right or it’s a disaster.

Good food is about more flavor, however. When we were waiting for various approvals at Lantica, I made a point of sitting on every chair in the restaurant. I’ve always asked: what do you want people to think when they sit here or here or here? How do you want them to feel? The answer was always the same: you want customers to come home and say, Wow, I had a great experience at this place; an experience that comes from the heart. This comes from being really selective with everything from the food and decor to the ambiance and the valet parking after the meal. You want people to leave happy and stay happy.

Before the blackout: Spectacular pasta from the kitchen of L’antica Pizzeria da Michele

The old Pizzeria da Michele



Your customers certainly look happy. Even when the electricity went out, people stayed at their tables, laughing and having fun over bottles of Brunello.

Francesco Zimone: I think what made us successful is that I wasn’t a restaurateur before that [Zimone was a designer before opening Lantica Pizzeria da Michele, his first restaurant, in his mid-40s]. I never watched this project for the purpose of: How much money are we making? Our goal, really, was to make people feel good. I like to be with people. People lift me up. When you add good food into the picture, life doesn’t get much better.

Tell me about the brand’s expansion plans.

Francesco Zimone: Opened in New York in the spring of 2022 at the corner of Greenwich Avenue and Bank Street in the West Village. It is a beautiful old historic building. Lots of bricks, lots of history, a beautiful space, an incredible location. Also working on a location here in Los Angeles on the West Side in a space that looks exactly like Lantica Hollywood. Because I’m crazy enough to think that I can manage restaurants on the west coast and the east coast, and in this town two places within 30 minutes distance. Oh, and we’re also opening at Belmont Shore, here in Long Beach.

Wait. Long beach? Why Long Beach?

Francesco Zimone: You are not the first person to ask this question! Everyone considers Long Beach a second or third choice after Newport Beach. But I was lucky enough to spend time there and I really fell in love with this place. It is a spectacular space. combined two restaurants and turned them into one large space. We want this to be almost a 24/7 type place with breakfast, lunch, dinner and after dinner menus. It will have this component of the crescent behind a glass. You can have coffee and then breakfast or brunch with eggs; a lovely lunch then dinner and late night options. We want to push on the aspect of being a home for people.

When I recently asked the great Mexican chef Enrique Olvera where he likes to eat in Los Angeles, he immediately mentioned your restaurant. No pressure to return the compliment but …

Francesco Zimone: Oh, my God, I have goose bumps. I didn’t know you wrote the story about it. It’s awesome. I did not eat in his restaurant in Los Angeles Damien but i just got back from mexico and called Pujol in advance to let them know I was the blessed guy Enrique Olvera loves to eat my restaurant. [Laughs]. Pujol was truly one of the best meals of my life. The flavors were so balanced. Your mouth never gets tired because every taste is different, even in a meal that extends over several dishes.

Alright so where to do do you like to eat in LA?

Francesco Zimone: When I go out in LA, what I like is the quality. Often it means Asian cuisine. Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, to me, it’s the epitome of old-fashioned Japanese. I like Sugar fish, too much. Years ago, I lived above Nozawa in Studio City and gave them my lunchtime paychecks to Mr. Nozawa. I like Gjusta, too, and I like Gjelina. There is an ice cream parlor in Altadena, Bulgarini, it’s a guilty pleasure. And for Italian cuisine, I love it Marine. The chef is a tomato genius. I can have fun with a Mucho Bowl at Coffee Gratitude or, from time to time, I will get a harvest bowl at Soft green or a small piece of salmon to Tender Greensperfectly marinated and served with toast. I could go on: Ori Menashe at Beast and bavel Downtown LA prepares some of the best Mediterranean food on the planet. Oh, and Angelo Aurianas tissue egg pasta with pesto in Factory kitchenthis dish is crazy. Foolish! Do you need more?

Wow ! No! I’m really hungry now.

Francesco Zimone: Me too. Let’s eat!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.