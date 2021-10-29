From ET to Stranger Things: Take Our Halloween Pop Culture Quiz | Television





A few years ago, Halloween overtook Christmas as a favorite time of year. Much of my Halloween fun, however, is filtered through my on-screen love of Halloween: those moments in movies and on TV where the characters go for a trick or a treat, or when the forces Supernatural goes haywire around the 31st. As a curious Halloween kid who grew up in a time when treats or treats were either frowned upon or greeted with friendly bewilderment (Um, here’s an apple and a packet of crisps? ), my Halloween fantasies were fed by the big screen. So much so that in 2018, I hosted trick or treaters while disguised as Michael from ET … wearing his Halloween costume. From ET to Stranger Things and Halloween to Mean Girls, October 31 provided fruitful material for writers looking to tap into the dramatic (and comedic) potential of costume parties, pumpkin lanterns, and liminal space between. childhood and adulthood. So, as All Hallows Eve rolls around and the bowl of fun lollipops by your front door increasingly empties, test your knowledge of the on-screen spooky season with this quiz: no prizes, but the loser may or may not get their toilet papered front yard 1.Vincente Minnellis’ classic 1944 musical Meet Me In St Louis follows the Smith family throughout the year. In the fall vignette, Tootie (Margaret OBrien) and Agnes (Joan Carroll) leave for Halloween. What curse does the badass dressed as a bearded woman threaten Tootie if she doesn’t agree to kill a neighbor by throwing flour at him? Reveal 2.The supernatural horror film Poltergeist was released in June 1982, but was then re-released on October 29 of the same year to capitalize on the Halloween weekend. The film (a sneaky critique of suburbia and consumerism) is about the Freeling family’s misadventures after they move into a new home. What evergreen horror trope did the movie use? Reveal 3.The forgettable 2011 TV movie The Dog Who Saved Halloween features a talking dog (voiced by Joey Lawrence) who meets a creepy neighbor during the spooky season. What scary type of legendary movie did said neighbor play? Reveal 4. The special Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Halloween lore began in 1990 with the episode of the same name. In the Bad Dream House segment, the Simpsons move into a weirdly cheap old house that turns out to be fostering an evil spirit a la Amityville Horror and Poltergeist. Which legendary actor provided the unusually melodious voice of the mumbling mover I’m glad there’s a curse on this place after Homer tips him $ 1? Reveal 5.What hot new product from the Radio Shack store of Bobs (Sean Astin) do the boys take with them on their trick or treat adventure in chapter two of episode 2 of Stranger Things: Trick Or Treat, Freak? Reveal 6.Scream queens Jamie Lee Curtis and his mother Janet Leigh starred in two horror films. What were they? Reveal 7. In the 2004s Mean Girls, no one told Cady (Lindsay Lohan) that the party dress code reflects the fact that Halloween is the day of the year when a girl can dress like a real slut and no other. girl can’t say anything else about it. ”What did Cady come up with at the Halloween party in disguise? Reveal 8.In Kathryn Bigelows, the immortal bromance 1991 Point Break, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) and his fellow surfing outlaws rob banks while wearing rubber Halloween masks. Reveal 9.True or False: In the 2001 20th anniversary edition of ET The Extra Terrestrial, Steven Spielberg dubbed the movie so that instead of mom Mary (Dee Wallace) telling her big brother Michael (Robert MacNaughton) that he can’t become a terrorist for halloween, she tells him Hes not doing like a hippie?

Reveal ten.The cruelly Freaks & Geeks-focused series Judd Apatow and Paul Feigs presents a heart-wrenching Halloween episode, Tricks and Treats, in which Sam (John Francis Daley) and the geeks take a trick or treat, only to be accidentally pushed by Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) and the Monsters. Sam plays Gort from The Day The Earth Stood Still, Neal (Samm Levine) plays Groucho Marx. Who does Bill Haverchuck (Martin Starr) dress in? Reveal

