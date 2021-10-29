Here’s what 12 University of Minnesota professors have been jostling about lately – The Minnesota Daily

From well-known classics to hyper local favorites, these teachers have plenty of recommendations to add to your daily listening.

Many students remain in their own world as they bustle through the streets and sidewalks of a college campus, their gait matching the tempo of any song blaring through their headphones.

Music plays a big role in the life of the students; it can keep you motivated during a study session, help you get up in the morning, or supplement your walk between classes. But have you ever wondered what your teachers get into after a long day of teaching or what leads set the mood for their daily commutes?

1. Die to believe by the Beths – Rand Park, Carlson School of Management

Park said the track from the New Zealand indie pop group was his favorite at the moment. This live version is September 2021 and it’s great, he said. Superb lyrics, a fairly complex vocal arrangement, excellent guitar and drums playing. Honestly, I listen to it several times a day right now.

2. Injured by Johnny Cash – Michelle Driessen, Department of Chemistry

STEM students may know Driessen from taking general chemistry classes. Driessen said she recently created Pandora playlists based on Cashs’ cover of this Nine Inch Nails track. It’s a little dark, but really showcases her voice, she said.

3. Mercy Now from Mary Gauthier – Regina McCombs, Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication

McCombs described this song as his hymn for surviving the pandemic. Hard to beat that for relevance, she said. It happens to me every time.

4. FaceTime with my mom (tonight) by Bo Burnham – Liza Meredith, Department of Psychology

Whether you’re a psychology student or have explored the department’s electives, there’s a good chance you’ve had Meredith for an introductory psychology class. She said that piece from Burnhams’ comedy special, Inside, was her choice whenever she needed a laugh. It cracks me up and reminds me of how unique the pandemic period has been for all of us in different ways, she said.

5. The first time I saw your Roberta Flack face – Marvin Marshak, School of Physics and Astronomy

If physics is an integral part of your field of study, you may have had Marshak for an introductory class. This classic love song is one of his favorites. Marshak said he and his wife, Anita, included him in their marriage 49 years ago.

6. El Stupido de Skirr – Mark Stellmack, Department of Psychology

Stellmack said he recently enjoyed this track from the Twin Cities-based band. He speaks to me with his inspiring story of the lasting strength and resilience of the human spirit, he said.

7. Song II: Abraham and Isaac by Benjamin Britten – John Watkins, English and History Departments

Watkins’ name could ring a bell for the English and history majors of his handful of courses, including Shakespeare, Early Modern Britain and beyond. This 1952 piece composed by Britten is based on the story of Abraham and Isaac described in the 15th century Chester mystery pieces. There are many recordings, but Watkins is particularly fond of this first performance by John Hahessy and Peter Pears. I challenge anyone to listen to this last tune, with the newly spared Abraham and Isaac singing their prayer of gratitude, not to cry, Watkins said.

8. Redemption song by Johnny Cash and Joe Strummer – Christopher Terry, Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Terry said he was really digging the Cash and Strummer cover of this Bob Marley classic. The track is a mix of almost all of my favorite music, he said.

9. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody – Fahima Aziz, Department of Economics

Students at Carlson may be familiar with Aziz from Principles of Microeconomics, one of the school’s required courses. This infamous 6 minute rock ballad is Aziz’s favorite song of all time. She said she enjoyed his various melodic elements, lyrics and of course, the amazing vocal range of Freddie Mercury. It will always be my favorite because of its uniqueness and boldness, even now, Aziz said.

10. Desert on the Moon by Hiromi – Christopher Kauffman, Department of Computer Science and Engineering

Kauffman said he was a fan of jazz music and particularly liked jazz pianist Hiromi. I had my first date with my wife at a Hiromi concert, and songs like this are close to my heart and are full of memories, he said.

11. Vampire step-by-step weekend – Emilie Snell-Rood, Department of Ecology, Evolution and Behavior

Snell-Rood said her all-time favorites are highly context-dependent, as her daily soundtrack varies depending on whether she’s training, writing, or driving her 3-year-old house. But for when she wants to chill out, this Vampire Weekend track is a Snell-Roods staple.

12. Take this ring from Toni Braxton – Elliott Powell, Department of American Studies

Despite being released in 2005, Powell said the track was his current favorite as it finally hit streaming platforms this month. One of the reasons I love this song now is the sheer nostalgia that my friends and I used to dance to all the time, he said. But more than that, Powell appreciates the interesting lyrical turn of the songs; he describes it as an ode to infidelity, offering a perspective we don’t typically see in female pop music.