Entertainment
Here’s what 12 University of Minnesota professors have been jostling about lately – The Minnesota Daily
From well-known classics to hyper local favorites, these teachers have plenty of recommendations to add to your daily listening.
Many students remain in their own world as they bustle through the streets and sidewalks of a college campus, their gait matching the tempo of any song blaring through their headphones.
Music plays a big role in the life of the students; it can keep you motivated during a study session, help you get up in the morning, or supplement your walk between classes. But have you ever wondered what your teachers get into after a long day of teaching or what leads set the mood for their daily commutes?
1. Die to believe by the Beths – Rand Park, Carlson School of Management
Park said the track from the New Zealand indie pop group was his favorite at the moment. This live version is September 2021 and it’s great, he said. Superb lyrics, a fairly complex vocal arrangement, excellent guitar and drums playing. Honestly, I listen to it several times a day right now.
2. Injured by Johnny Cash – Michelle Driessen, Department of Chemistry
STEM students may know Driessen from taking general chemistry classes. Driessen said she recently created Pandora playlists based on Cashs’ cover of this Nine Inch Nails track. It’s a little dark, but really showcases her voice, she said.
3. Mercy Now from Mary Gauthier – Regina McCombs, Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication
McCombs described this song as his hymn for surviving the pandemic. Hard to beat that for relevance, she said. It happens to me every time.
4. FaceTime with my mom (tonight) by Bo Burnham – Liza Meredith, Department of Psychology
Whether you’re a psychology student or have explored the department’s electives, there’s a good chance you’ve had Meredith for an introductory psychology class. She said that piece from Burnhams’ comedy special, Inside, was her choice whenever she needed a laugh. It cracks me up and reminds me of how unique the pandemic period has been for all of us in different ways, she said.
5. The first time I saw your Roberta Flack face – Marvin Marshak, School of Physics and Astronomy
If physics is an integral part of your field of study, you may have had Marshak for an introductory class. This classic love song is one of his favorites. Marshak said he and his wife, Anita, included him in their marriage 49 years ago.
6. El Stupido de Skirr – Mark Stellmack, Department of Psychology
Stellmack said he recently enjoyed this track from the Twin Cities-based band. He speaks to me with his inspiring story of the lasting strength and resilience of the human spirit, he said.
7. Song II: Abraham and Isaac by Benjamin Britten – John Watkins, English and History Departments
Watkins’ name could ring a bell for the English and history majors of his handful of courses, including Shakespeare, Early Modern Britain and beyond. This 1952 piece composed by Britten is based on the story of Abraham and Isaac described in the 15th century Chester mystery pieces. There are many recordings, but Watkins is particularly fond of this first performance by John Hahessy and Peter Pears. I challenge anyone to listen to this last tune, with the newly spared Abraham and Isaac singing their prayer of gratitude, not to cry, Watkins said.
8. Redemption song by Johnny Cash and Joe Strummer – Christopher Terry, Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Terry said he was really digging the Cash and Strummer cover of this Bob Marley classic. The track is a mix of almost all of my favorite music, he said.
9. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody – Fahima Aziz, Department of Economics
Students at Carlson may be familiar with Aziz from Principles of Microeconomics, one of the school’s required courses. This infamous 6 minute rock ballad is Aziz’s favorite song of all time. She said she enjoyed his various melodic elements, lyrics and of course, the amazing vocal range of Freddie Mercury. It will always be my favorite because of its uniqueness and boldness, even now, Aziz said.
10. Desert on the Moon by Hiromi – Christopher Kauffman, Department of Computer Science and Engineering
Kauffman said he was a fan of jazz music and particularly liked jazz pianist Hiromi. I had my first date with my wife at a Hiromi concert, and songs like this are close to my heart and are full of memories, he said.
11. Vampire step-by-step weekend – Emilie Snell-Rood, Department of Ecology, Evolution and Behavior
Snell-Rood said her all-time favorites are highly context-dependent, as her daily soundtrack varies depending on whether she’s training, writing, or driving her 3-year-old house. But for when she wants to chill out, this Vampire Weekend track is a Snell-Roods staple.
12. Take this ring from Toni Braxton – Elliott Powell, Department of American Studies
Despite being released in 2005, Powell said the track was his current favorite as it finally hit streaming platforms this month. One of the reasons I love this song now is the sheer nostalgia that my friends and I used to dance to all the time, he said. But more than that, Powell appreciates the interesting lyrical turn of the songs; he describes it as an ode to infidelity, offering a perspective we don’t typically see in female pop music.
Sources
2/ https://mndaily.com/269514/arts-entertainment/professors-playlist-heres-what-12-university-of-minnesota-professors-are-jamming-to-lately/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]