Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46: “A cruel stroke of fate”





Thousands of grieving moviegoers took to the streets of Bangalore on Friday after regional Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar died suddenly from a heart attack at just 46 years old. The actor, known as “Powerstar” for his action roles in the Kannada-language film industry, was hospitalized Friday morning with chest pain and died shortly after. Puneeth Rajkumar Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, tweeting that “a cruel twist of fate has wrested from us a prolific and talented actor … generations to come will remember him fondly for his works and his wonderful personality.” A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai said Rajkumar was “the state’s most beloved superstar … A huge personal loss that is hard to accept”. Authorities tightened security around the actor’s home, fearing violence from his fans, some of whom could be seen chasing the ambulance in which his body was being transported from hospital. India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, has sent a notice to its employees, asking them to go home early, an employee told Reuters. Accounting firm KPMG has also asked employees to return home, the news agency reported. Audiences and fans of film actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar eagerly await news of his critical condition in Bangalore outside a private hospital on October 29, 2021. MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, his admirers were crying and kissing. “It is very painful to have lost him. He was a gem of the Kannada film industry and it is unforgettable. It is very painful,” Sandeep, a distraught fan, told AFP. According to local media, Rajkumar was rushed to hospital after collapsing while training in his gym. The son of another actor known simply as Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar had recently finished filming “James” and would soon begin work on a new film. After making a name for himself as a child actor, he starred in around 30 films, his first action comedy film “Appu” being one of the biggest hits. He also hosted the local version of the popular “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” television show, Reuters reported. Bollywood in Hindi is India’s largest film industry, but the vast country also produces hundreds of films in its other 21 official languages ​​each year. “It is as if I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his family with whom I share a close bond,” tweeted Mohanlal, a major Malayalam film star in the state of Kerala, in southern India. Chiranjeevi, a Telugu film industry superstar, said Rajkumar’s disappearance was a “huge loss” for the Kannada industry and the Indian film fraternity as a whole. Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children. New trends Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

