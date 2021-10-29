Speer Goes to Hollywood (2021) movie review





Together with Birkin, whom he considers an artistic collaborator, their project is to be a fictional biopic of Speer taken from the rehabilitated Nazis’ own accounts. Speer is not being watched. The two quickly come to an agreement: they should not portray the Third Reich as a performance by Cecil B. De Mille. It’s no small irony that in his conception of the Cathedral of Light at the Hitlers Nuremberg Speer rallies created such a spectacle in real life. Asked by Birkin about his own attitudes towards Jews in the 1930s, as his boss stepped up his attacks on German Jews, Speer shrugs. Well, they were clearly prosperous, they got by on the loan of money, a lot of them were illegal immigrants, and the richest had very rich tastes and traits. But again, I can’t say, Speer insists, that it was anti-Semitic sentiment. It was a feeling of disgust. For all that stuff and there are a lot of it, Speer Goes To Hollywood portrays a Birkin who is reluctant to stand against Speer. He’s clearly attached to this doomed project (a TV miniseries based on Speers’ memoir materialized many years later, without Birkins’ participation and after Speers’ death), and doesn’t want to not detonate it. And he doesn’t want to give up on the good Nazi narrative that Speers is trying to sell it, although it’s clear that over time Birkin isn’t buying it. Indeed, as his questions to Speer get sharper and sharper, Speers hemming and tousling suggests that Speer knows he’s fallen into some kind of trap here. It’s a compelling and relevant story, but a major aspect of its storytelling gives me a serious pause. There is a section of the audio in which Birkin relates to Speer that Paramount, the studio that pays for these research and writing sessions, is frustrated that in a script which at this point is over 200 pages long, only a few of them have a reference to the Holocaust. And Speer says it’s their problem, with a heavy emphasis on theirs, making Speer seem like he can’t be bothered. It is an obviously overwhelming moment among many overwhelming moments. Only there is one problem here: the conversations between Birkin and Speer, and Birkin and Reed, are not Bikins tapes. Rather, director Vanessa Lapa hired voice actors to speak the words of real-life actors. In a statement from the filmmaker that I received after interviewing the film’s publicists, the director, indirectly opposing the wording of my question, in which I called the recreated conversations, said: Nothing is recreated. Everything in the bands is re-recorded . [Boldface emphasis was in the email sent to the author.] It means 100% accurate to the original. Every breath, every laugh, every pause, every intonation. The reason is that the audio quality of 50-year-old cassettes was too poor to be used even after extensive engineering work. That said, I think the viewer should be aware of this from the start, rather than having to find out in the fine print of the end credits. Considering all that depends on these intonations, I would like to have more than just a word from the director that they are accurately reproduced. But it’s just me. Now playing in select theaters.

