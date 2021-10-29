The Canadians Behind Dune – The New York Times

It would be a stretch to call Dune a Canadian film. But as was the case with most of Mr. Villeneuve’s films, many Canadians were involved in the production. Patrice Vermette, another Montrealer and longtime collaborator of Mr. Villeneuve, was the master decorator responsible for creating the appearance of various planets as well as the vehicles, buildings, furniture and gadgets used by their inhabitants.

Tanya Lapointe, executive producer of Dune, is a former cultural journalist at Radio-Canada and the spouse of Mr. Villeneuve. Other Canadians were involved in makeup and prosthetics, and two Canadian companies, one in Montreal and one in Vancouver, were key contributors to digital special effects. (Their work is also responsible for the appearance of the Quebec Film Production Tax Credit System logo, a variation of the provincial flag seen during film closing credits.)

In interviews with Helen Macdonald for a New York Times Magazine profile and article on Dune making, Mr. Villeneuve explained in detail how to grow up in the village of Gentilly on the south shore of the St. Lawrence. River, affected the way he turned a favorite childhood novel into a movie. His time in Canada making documentaries also influenced him, as did a school friend who later joined the film industry and, above all, his grandmothers.

One of them was an opera character, the other was a caring and warm granny, he told Helen, adding: I realize I get so much from them, but he there are so many that there are so many neuroses.