Death of Puneeth Rajkumar: Bollywood star died at 46 from heart attack

Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away at the age of 46.

The Indian star – who has appeared in several Bollywood blockbusters including Thayige Thakka Maga, Vasantha Geetha and Bhagyavantha – has died of a heart attack.

Reports claim the screen icon complained of chest pain during a gym session around 11 a.m. on Friday and was seen by a doctor who diagnosed her with an acute heart attack.

He was immediately taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state, and was later pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at the hospital, said in a statement that Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped beating when he arrived, CNN report.

“Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was an extremely fit 46 year old man. This morning, after his exercise routine, he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with a seizure. acute cardiac and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further management.

“When he arrived at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped – this is called cardiac asystole.”

The star has worked as an actor, TV presenter, singer and producer.

His body will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru so that fans can pay tribute to the actor.

Following the news of Puneeth’s passing, huge amounts of fans gathered outside the stadium to mourn the personality.

Indian times report that nearly 6,000 police officers have been deployed as well as 40 KSRP platoons, the city’s armed reserve and the RAF in the region to deal with the large crowds.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the star’s death.

“A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was not the age to go,” he wrote in a tweet.

Big names in Bollywood have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Puneeth.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Twitter: “This is shocking! At a loss for words … RIP #PuneethRajkumar. Strength and condolences to the family.”

“You were the nicest, simplest person I have ever met. The world has lost another gem. My sincere condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti,” Sanjay Dutt tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan added: “Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and fans. We will miss you.”

In order to mourn the actor, several movie theaters across Bangalore closed for the day and stopped showing films in the city.

Several popular pubs across the city have also closed after news of the star’s death.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.