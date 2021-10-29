Entertainment
Death of Puneeth Rajkumar: Bollywood star died at 46 from heart attack
Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar has died of heart attack during gym session
Video unavailable
Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away at the age of 46.
The Indian star – who has appeared in several Bollywood blockbusters including Thayige Thakka Maga, Vasantha Geetha and Bhagyavantha – has died of a heart attack.
Reports claim the screen icon complained of chest pain during a gym session around 11 a.m. on Friday and was seen by a doctor who diagnosed her with an acute heart attack.
He was immediately taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state, and was later pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.
Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at the hospital, said in a statement that Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped beating when he arrived, CNN report.
“Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was an extremely fit 46 year old man. This morning, after his exercise routine, he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with a seizure. acute cardiac and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further management.
“When he arrived at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped – this is called cardiac asystole.”
The star has worked as an actor, TV presenter, singer and producer.
He has had lead roles in over 29 films and hosted the Indian edition of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
(
Picture:
Instagram)
His body will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru so that fans can pay tribute to the actor.
Following the news of Puneeth’s passing, huge amounts of fans gathered outside the stadium to mourn the personality.
Indian times report that nearly 6,000 police officers have been deployed as well as 40 KSRP platoons, the city’s armed reserve and the RAF in the region to deal with the large crowds.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the star’s death.
“A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was not the age to go,” he wrote in a tweet.
“He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti.”
(
Picture:
Instagram)
Do you like to read about celebrities? Sign up to receive all the best celebrity news from the Mirror here.
Big names in Bollywood have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Puneeth.
Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Twitter: “This is shocking! At a loss for words … RIP #PuneethRajkumar. Strength and condolences to the family.”
“You were the nicest, simplest person I have ever met. The world has lost another gem. My sincere condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti,” Sanjay Dutt tweeted.
Anil Kapoor wrote: “shocking and extremely sad … #PuneethRajkumar. I send my sincere condolences and prayers to the family.”
(
Picture:
Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan added: “Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and fans. We will miss you.”
In order to mourn the actor, several movie theaters across Bangalore closed for the day and stopped showing films in the city.
Several popular pubs across the city have also closed after news of the star’s death.
Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/breaking-puneeth-rajkumar-dead-bollywood-25333410
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]