Ina Garten shares sweet photos of Jeffrey for her birthday: the love of my life





Ina Garten celebrates her love for her husband Jeffrey on her birthday! The “Barefoot Contessa” posted a sweet tribute to her partner over 50 on Instagram Friday. “Happy birthday to the love of my life!” Garten wrote, sharing a series of photos including one of Jeffrey as a little boy. “I’ve loved you for over 50 years and I’m just getting started,” she added, including several cake emojis at the end of her post. In the photos, Jeffrey is seen happily enjoying his food, presumably prepared by his beloved wife, and several shots of the couple, married since 1968. In one photo, Jeffrey dons a chef’s hat and apron bearing the inscription ” Barefoot Contessa “logo. Katie Couric posted heart emojis in response to the post while actress Julianna Margulies commented, “Happy Birthday Jeffrey! We’ll be celebrating you soon!” Other friends in the culinary community sent their best wishes, calling the couple “couple goals.” Garten recently told Willie Geist that it was Jeffrey who inspired her to learn to cook after the couple took a camping trip together in Europe and were served the most amazing coq a vin. “I was like, ‘This is the most delicious thing I have ever eaten in my life. I need to know how to prepare it,” “she told Willie. Their love affair has touched many people over the past few years, Emily Blunt said on iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast that it was Garten’s “engagement chicken” who was responsible for her marriage to her. fellow actor John Krasinski. “Funny, I guess I just did something I knew he would like,” Blunt said of Garten’s mystical chicken, which is supposed to get women to get engaged within 24 hours of being engaged. manufacturing. “I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn’t like roast chicken?” “ Last December, ahead of their 52nd wedding anniversary, Garten told Katie Couric the secret of her long love affair with Jeffrey – that they are each the most important thing to each other. “Jeffrey could be in China or Peru, but if anything happens to me I know he will drop everything and come home immediately,” she said. “We just feel connected. I think if you feel connected with someone, it gives you more freedom. It gives you the freedom to do whatever you want with their support.” That’s not to say there weren’t some funny hiccups like the time Jeffrey accidentally texted another woman. “He texts me all the time,” Garten said. “We had this funny thing. He texted me but unfortunately he went to someone he knew in California. It wasn’t a sext but it was close,” he said. she declared laughing.

