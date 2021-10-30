“Call My Agent: Bollywood” Review: Fun, Flirty and Shamelessly Frivolous, Entertainment News





They call Bombay sapno ki nagri for nothing, and the central characters in this shallow yet hilarious show would tell you as Amal (Aahana Kumra), Treasa (Soni Razdan), Monty (Rajat Kapoor), and Mehershad (Ayush Mehra). The story, much like its award-winning French version of the same name, deals with the insanity that ensues in the daily lives of those who hold the tote bags behind the camera: celebrity agents. Call My Agent: Bollywood, directed by Shaad Ali of Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli fame, an eight-part series, Cherry chooses one temper tantrum at a time of course, circling a celebrity on the surface, which she does to a subliminal level is, however, peel off various layers protecting the mysterious establishment that is Bollywood. Read also : WION Exclusive: UB40: We are old f * rts now, our children are carrying the flag of revolutionary change In Alis’ adaptation, there’s love, sex, sexuality, and the insecurity of falling from the top that consumes showbiz, at least that’s what we’re told. Interestingly, the topic of insecurity, served on the sharp plate of humor, humanizes this universal emotion instead of demonizing those who experience it by saying, Hey, it’s okay to be insecure. I understand you. Despite its quick-witted content and too-cool-for-school vibe, believe it or not, call my agent: Bollywood has deeper life lessons to teach: in modern life, more so in Bollywood, to whom belongs yours and for what? Aahana Kumra and Soni Razdan stand at both ends of the fabric that is the backbone of Bollywood, the first fun and fiery, the second sweet and talkative. Rajat Kapoor is a no-bulls * it agent who rubs shoulders with the cream of the crop. Ayush Mehra, of course, is placed somewhere in the middle. These four actors from diverse backgrounds felt like a conscious choice, perhaps to add a touch of individuality and character to their otherwise ostensible lives (referring to the series, only). Read also : ‘Dybbuk’ review: Emraan Hashmis’ charm isn’t enough for this tasteless horror movie Call My Agent: Bollywood is quite a country far from its French counterpart, both in terms of storytelling and character arcs. But, in essence, the series continues by reiterating what we know from the start, all that glitters is, indeed, not gold. To touch! “Call My Agent: Bollywood” is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bollywood/news-call-my-agent-bollywood-review-fun-flirty-and-unapologetically-frivolous-425099 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos