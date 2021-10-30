Rakuten TV and VICE Studios explore the impact of blockchain in our daily lives with new original docuseries

The Original Series will feature an episode that will follow the journey of DigitalBits, the Blockchain for Brands, and how iconic companies began to use this technology.

LONDON, October 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Rakuten TV and VICE Studios are set to produce a new documentary series exploring different emerging technologies that will soon affect our daily lives. The fascinating 5-episode series will explore 5 main topics; Meat grown in the lab, space cleaners, cyborgs, nuclear fusion, and blockchain.

But what about the future of the economy? This is already happening, in the realm of what is commonly referred to as “cryptocurrencies”. In the Blockchain episode, the next original co-production will delve deeper into this new but growing concept, also known as virtual money, and its possible uses.

For this episode, Rakuten TV and VICE Studios will highlight many possible uses of blockchain technology, following the journey of Digital bits and how it becomes the Blockchain for brands across all industries including sports and entertainment, luxury, finance and more.

Teresa Lpez, Head of Content at Rakuten TV, said: “We are committed to telling stories that reflect our values: empowerment, optimism and innovation. This documentary series will bring our users 5 stories about how innovation improves our lives and our society. Innovative members of the DigitalBits ecosystem are perfectly connected with the storytelling that will develop in this project. “

Dan Bowen, Executive Producer for VICE Studios said, “We are delighted to partner with Rakuten TV on this unique project to bring new knowledge in the field of blockchain to audiences around the world. “

in Burgio, founder of the DigitalBits blockchain said, “The blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry have grown exponentially. It is a great honor to have Rakuten TV and VICE Studios, two major media companies recognizing the emergence of this industry and how brands have started to embrace the DigitalBits blockchain. “

Blockchain will have a clear impact on the economy and the way customers and brands consume or sell products. For this reason, Rakuten TV and the DigitalBits Foundation are in talks to explore possible future collaborations.

The documentary series is produced by Dan Bowen. It will arrive on Rakuten TV in 2022, available for free and exclusively on the platform in 43 European countries.

Notes to Editors:

About Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is the premier video-on-demand and streaming platform in Europe combining TVoD (Transactional Video-on-Demand), SVoD (Subscription Video-on-Demand), AVoD (Advertising Video-on-Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) services, offering a universe of content and simplifying the entertainment experience.

The TVoD service offers an authentic cinematic experience with the latest releases to buy or rent in high quality audio and video. The SVoD service allows you to subscribe to the Starzplay premium service. The ad-supported offer includes the AVoD and FAST services. The AVoD service offers more than 10,000 titles available on demand, including films, documentaries and television series. Hollywood and local studios, as well as the Rakuten Stories catalog with original and exclusive content. The FAST service consists of a wide range of more than 90 free linear channels from global networks, major European broadcasters and media groups, and the platform’s own thematic channels with curated content.

Rakuten TV is available in 43 European territories and currently reaches over 90 million homes through its branded remote button and app preinstalled in Smart TV devices.

www.rakuten.tv

Rakuten TV is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading internet service companies specializing in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications. Rakuten is the official partner of FC Barcelona, ​​NBA, Golden State Warriors, Davis Cup and Spartan Race.

About Vice Studios

VICE Studios is a global production and distribution division within VICE Media Group providing premium services original programming through documentary, script and film. With development and production teams in the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, VICE Studios cuts across culture, delivering stories that are popular, human and highlight the unexpected to audiences around the world.

VICE Studios is also home to VICE’s new distribution and licensing group, with a catalog of more than 1,000 hours of programming created across the VICE Media Group, in a range of genres from documentaries to lifestyle to life. by Vice News.

Recent original productions from VICE Studios include Flee, winner of the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2021, the six-part documentary series Pride for FX, an “American Gladiators” docusery with ESPN, Tell Me Lies for Hulu, Moments Like This Never Last which premiered at DOCNYC. Launched in 2017, VICE Studios’ productions include Chris Smith’s Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened (Netflix), Emmy nominees; feature film The Report with Adam Pilot and Annette Claire (Amazon); that of Diego Osorno 1994 (Netflix), Dark Side of the Ring (VICE TV), aka Jane Roe (FX) and Satanic Verses (BBC).

SOURCE DigitalBits Foundation; Rakuten television; VICE studios