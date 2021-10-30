FourFront actor says she was the face of controversy @Antialice TikTok

23-year-old actress Nancy Kimball played a character called Alice for a TikTok series.

The character was run by entertainment startup FourFront, which runs similar accounts on TikTok.

When Kimball’s identity was revealed, she said she had to deal with the public fallout.

In March 2021, a 23-year-old actress named Nancy Kimball signed a contract with entertainment startup FourFront to play a fictional character named “Alice,” a teenage girl with an incarcerated father, on TikTok.

While Kimball filmed herself as Alice with scripts from the FourFront team, the company managed the TikTok account, @antialice, and its comments.

Things were going well until the end of April, when viewers learned that Kimball was not actually a teenage girl named Alice.

Kimball told Insider that after being exposed as an actor, she faced the repercussions. FourFront deleted the account but did not publicly take credit for managing the account.

FourFront recently revealed that many of their fictional TikTok characters exist together in a fictional universe. These accounts are now clearly labeled as fictional characters. But in the spring of 2021, the “Alice” account was not.

“Being at the lowest level of control, but also being the face of something, was a very strange position, especially as an early career actor,” Kimball told Insider.

Kimball was exposed as an actor playing Alice in April following viral TikTok video

Kimball described her character, Alice, as a 17-year-old with a father in prison for murder who was bullied at school (her videos are no longer available online). Kimball said FourFront employees will engage with viewers in the @antialice account comments, something other FourFront accounts like @thatsthetia do as well.

On April 21, one of Kimball’s former classmates Rae Hendricks (@ninedogsinatrenchcoat on TikTok) posted a video about someone from her high school who became an actress and appeared to be posing as a fictional character on TikTok. The video has racked up around 1 million views.

Hendricks did not mention Kimball’s name or the @antialice account, but alleged that the person was “essentially lying to minors online for money”. Still, viewers quickly pulled the pieces together. Some videos on the account on TikTok also contain the claim that some young people took the account at face value and shared their sympathy for “Alice”.

The Daily Dot reported on the backlash in May, several weeks after the first wave of controversy around the account.

“It made me sick to see all of these minors in her comments about ‘her’ trauma and then to see ‘her’ response as if she really was a 17-year-old with a parent in jail,” Hendricks told Insider in a recent interview, reiterating the claim that young people sympathize with the content of @antilice. “That’s really all I wanted to talk about in the video I posted.”

Kimball told Insider her exposure resulted in harassment on her personal social media accounts, phone calls to her agency asking them to drop her, and threats to doxxing. Hendricks said in a follow-up video at the time that she did not tolerate



doxxing

nor Kimball harassment.

Kimball said FourFront asked him to personally contact Hendricks to ask him to remove the video, rather than have the company do so. Hendricks confirmed to Insider that she refused to remove the video, but had her comments disabled.

FourFront co-founder Ilan Benjamin confirmed to Insider the company had not reached out to Hendricks to remove the video, saying they believed at the time that Kimball would be “the most compassionate way to end the controversy “since they knew each other.

The account was closed without FourFront revealing its involvement

On April 22, FourFront deleted the @antialice account. However, he did so without first revealing that the company was managing the account and hiring Kimball as an actor.

Kimball’s contract for the character “Alice”, which Insider reviewed, included a clause meant to protect the actors from these situations. It states that if the role endangered the reputation or safety of the actor, as determined by the “good faith” producer, the company would allow the actor to publicly disclose that he was playing a fictional character.

Benjamin told Insider via email that “if [Kimball] had come to see us at any time and said she wanted to go public, we absolutely would have. “

Kimball told Insider that while the company was not “mean or cruel,” she felt it was up to her as an individual to deal with the backlash.

“Things went wrong with an acting job like this and despite the clause that they said they would make a public statement ‘in good faith’, they never did,” said Kimball at Insider.

FourFront began to reveal that its characters were fictitious following the “Alice” incident.

Benjamin told Insider that this incident was a “catalyst” to make it clear on the character accounts that these people were fictitious. He also said the company agreed that Alice’s story, which critics said had inspired sympathy with some viewers, was “not a good creative decision,” and he understood why people were in it. offended.

Kimball said she wished she could “demystify” what was really going on with the account to subscribers who were upset. And while the account revealed that Alice was fictional, Hendricks said she may not have reacted so strongly.

Now Kimball is concerned the incident could impact her fledgling acting career.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to fully enter the industry,” Kimball told Insider. “Having things that are going to seem so strange behind me is the part that is personally upsetting, other than not being able to respond and help people who were upset.”

