Chris Bugge walks in a misshapen circle of friends and fellow regulars, singing the Dubliners’ 1967 comedic folk tune, Seven Drunken Nights:

And as I was going home Friday night as drunk as I could get

I saw a head on the bed where my old head must have been.

The gathered party hoots and cajoles, supporting Bugge with the first words of the chorus:

Ah, you’re drunk, you’re drunk

You old idiot, you still can’t see.

Welcome to Dry Creek Cafe, where everyone is welcome and no stranger stays that way for long. It’s a night like many before it at the historic Mount Bonnell Road Dive Bar with an assortment of people that may include retired teachers, former bank board members, auto mechanics upscale and lawyers sitting, swapping stories and sipping cold beer paid in cash. The Wheel of Fortune and the gambling games that go with it are over, so owner Jay Buddy Reynolds is part of the playful cohort.

Although it looks like a lot of others before, tonight is different. A bittersweet diffusion animates the debates of the evening. Reynolds, who for years turned down interested developers, sold the bar and land that had belonged to his family for 71 years to neighbors who made him an offer he couldn’t pass up.

Halloween hits historic bars last night, with Dry Creek regular, Sunday bartender and musical personality Kevin Dehan performing one final show with his band Cactus Lee; there will also be a live auction of some historic Dry Creek memorabilia. The new owners did not respond to questions from the US statesman about their plans for the property.

With the closure of the Dry Creek Cafe, Austin says goodbye to one of the few remaining businesses that exemplify the ethics and aesthetics of a version of Old Austin. The bar was a laid back place where everyone was welcome (as long as they took their empty bottles down from the rooftop terrace) and the tunes were not.

The winding Mount Bonnell Road, which runs along the eastern shore of the Colorado River, is now well known for its panoramic views of Covert Park and the multi-million dollar mansions that dot the crest of the cliff, but when Reynolds’ mother, Sarah Ransom, bought the bar from her brothers in 1956 and opened Dry Creek Cafe and Boat Dock, the bar on the winding road was located outside of the city limits. Cedar helicopters (a colloquial term for families living in undeveloped Hill Country) ruled the roads, Tesla’s not, and you were more likely to get lost than getting a speeding ticket.

Reynolds said the bar crowd has changed a bit over the years, from a strictly cedar hangout to one overrun with dancing college kids in the 1970s and his current collection of diverse characters. The one constant for about 50 years was Ransom, the only owner and only bartender who opened and closed the bar just when I wanted to.

And if you wanted to be the butt of a tongue shout, just leave your empty beer bottle upstairs or park your stupid car in front of a neighbor’s driveway. Apparently even Willie Nelson got scolded once; whether it’s for playing his guitar, leaving an empty bottle or smoking weed on the roof seems to be the subject of debate.

People used to send their friends here just for fun, Reynolds laughs.

Reynolds, 84, a former state official who worked in the mining industry for decades, bought the bar from his mother in 1984, when the city limits were redesigned to include the address of Dry Creeks , a development that brought with it a few added costs to Ransom to keep its place up to code.

Ransom had considered selling the business, but Reynolds, who divides his time between the house below the bar and his home in Lexington, rented it to him for a song, paid his property taxes, gave him a salary and helped her build. the business at a sustainable level.

Ransom, whose notorious mark of hospitality was celebrated by the late American columnist and statesman John Kelso, rightly earned his reputation in every way, but his gruff character hid a softer side, as seen by Matt Johnson , native of Austinite and Dry Creek.

A teenage Johnson was cruising in his yellow Datsun van through the winding hills above the river in 1991 when he came across the Mid-Century Hut. The 16-year-old walked inside and struck up a conversation with the 78-year-old at the bar. Thirty minutes later, she offered the child a beer. It has been the local Johnsons bar for most of the 30 years.

I saw Sarah being very mean and cantankerous towards others. But I loved Sarah. I got along very well with Sarah. She was almost like another grandmother to me, Johnson recently told the Statesman.

Johnson began helping out as a backup bartender when he returned to Austin in 2003 after working a few years at Saint Arnold Brewing Co. in Houston. He helped a hobbled Ransom get to the trailer where she lived for years, fixed what needed fixing around the bar, and helped in any way he could.

I just got enveloped in the place, Johnson said.

The longtime veteran of the Austin brewing world (who has worked as a postman for the past 16 years) has also formed a community of disparate in occupation but harmonious in spirit.

Johnson describes Dry Creek as a place a newcomer can walk in without knowing anyone, and within 10 minutes they’ll be sitting at a table chatting with strangers who would soon become new friends. The playground was as flat as the roof. Johnson thanks Ransom, who died at the age of 95 in 2009, for keeping him like this.

Something about the place just disarmed you when you walked through the door. There was something magical about it, Johnson said. And I think Sarah could’ve been a big part of it because Sarah, she wouldn’t care who you were. It didn’t matter if you were a poor Cedar Chopper or the Attorney General, she was going to treat you exactly the same when you walked through that door.

Bartenders who followed Ransoms’ footsteps carried on his legacy, according to Johnson, especially Angel Altenhofel, who worked there for most of the past 10 years before dying of cancer in 2020.

Altenhofel had a similar magnetism but an easier way about herself than Ransom, with many watching the clever bartender dominate Wheel of Fortune regulars calling him their bar mom.

Angel filled Sarah’s slit again, Johnson said.

She also helped guard Dry Creek on Dry Creek, a time capsule from a place Johnson realizes will now only exist in the memory of many peoples. At least they will have memories. Some newcomers to Austin will have to rely on stories, if they even want to listen.

There are a lot of people who won’t remember Dry Creek, and the only Austin they’ll know is the Austin we have now, Johnson said. And I understand that things are changing and what more, but it’s so different now than before. It has changed so much. And you could just go in there and hang out and be calm and it wasn’t a crowded hipster scene. It was just a great place to spend an afternoon.

With their favorite local hangout fading into the annals of Austin lore, Johnson said he’s unsure how the regulars community will keep in touch or where they will meet. He compares the closing of the bar to the death of the grandmother who still had the family at her home for Sunday dinners.

“It’s really like a family member is dying,” Johnson said.