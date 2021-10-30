Connect with us

French webseries remake is dull and barely funny

On Netflix: Call my agent!, the sharp and witty French series about a film talent management agency. Also on Netflix: Call my agent: Bollywood, the tasteless and barely funny Hindi remake.

Call my agent! (original title Ten percent, Where 10 percent) talks about the crisis that hit the fictitious agency ASK after the sudden death of its founders. Struggling with debts and questionable books, under pressure from customers and competition, and in the grip of agent rivalry, ASK is struggling for its survival.

Each episode features cameos from French movie stars playing fictional versions of themselves. However, the show cares a lot about its agents. An agent has a child in love who joins ASK and complicates things for him. Another is barely able to maintain their career and enjoy life together. The third is a lesbian who falls in love with the listener who goes through the company books.

Call my agent: Bollywood features Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra as agents for the ART talent company in Mumbai. The company is located at the southern end of the city, far from the northern suburbs where much of Hindi cinema is created. This is the first sign that the remake is dissociating from reality.

Aahana Kumra and Soni Razdan in Call My Agent: Bollywood (2021). Courtesy of Entertainment / Banijay Asia Applause.

The death of the founder of ARTs turns the agency upside down and pits colleague against colleague. Monty (Kapoor), who is selfish and secretive, comes up against the abrasive Amal (Aahana Kumra) the most. As Mehershaad (Ayush Mehra) tries to stay away, Treasa (Soni Razdan), the oldest employee who has a dog named Pankaj, offers the benefits of her vast experience.

Nia (Radhika Seth), Monty’s daughter from an undisclosed relationship, introduces herself to ART and manages to find a job there. Mehershaad, who has fallen in love with receptionist Nancy (Merenla Imsong), is trying to jumpstart her acting career. Existing anger management issues are further complicated by the arrival of listener Jasleen (Anuschka Sawhney).

A fan of hand-woven low sarees and low-cut blouses, Jasleen is more oomphy than any of the actors the show’s producers have managed to recruit. ART supposedly has several A-listers on their roster and we’re talking quietly about an AK, but none of them are here for the first season.

Black actors and directors who sportingly hook up include Dia Mirza, who is training hard for a Hollywood role, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is desperately trying to make an artistic film that will premiere in Cannes and ultimately screen in Moradabad.

Lillete Dubey and Ila Arun play fierce rivals; Jackie Shroff wants to withdraw from a Nandita Das movie because he has to share the screen with a dog; Lara Dutta is too obsessed with raising children to take her career seriously.

Call your AgweAgent Hollywood Dia Mirza 1a

Some of the cameos usurp real relationships. Mother-daughter couple Sarika and Akshara Haasan cautiously reunite for a Farah Khan project. Richa Chadha and her fiancé Ali Fazal disrupt a shoot with their bickering.

The six episodes that make up the first season closely follow the French series in terms of plots, characters and situations. All writers Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and director Shaad Ali had to do was replicate the light and engaging tone of the source material and locate the agent-star dynamic for Indian viewers.

No chance. The remake is riddled with shoddy direction, indifferent writing, lousy production values, and barely a glimpse into how one of the world’s largest film industries works. A moment when Sarika learns that Shaad Ali wants to cast her in a movie and that she expresses her joy is surely a joke.

The agents, who should be at the heart of the story, suffer the most from the chaotic directing and writing. The plastic world in which Call my agent: Bollywood unfolding makes few of its conflicts believable, let alone entertaining.

The cameos of film talent ultimately eclipse agents. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Farah Khan, Nandita Das, and Jackie Shroff each have fun tricks. The project that Dhulia is supposed to carry out, titled Paidaishi Killers (Natural Born Killers), is a movie we would love to see.

Monty, played by a misinterpreted Rajat Kapoor, is hardly the fluid operator who has the ability to make or break ART. Aahana Kumra is unable to find the balance between assertiveness and meanness for Amal. The ardor of his characters for Jasleen is a sorry excuse for the free time between girls. Mehershaad, played by Ayush Mehra as a most unlikely Parsi, is still buffered, like many others in this series.

Call my agent: Bollywood (2021).

