Comedian Mike Ward’s mockery of a disabled Quebec singer is not discriminatory: Supreme Court

Comedian Mike Ward’s derogatory comments about a singer with a disability do not constitute discrimination under Quebec’s Charter of Rights, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

In a 5-4 judgment on Friday, the High Court overturned a ruling ordering Ward to pay damages for mocking Jeremy Gabriel, saying a discrimination claim should not become a libel action.

The high-profile case pitted artistic expression, in the form of black comedy, against the protection of his dignity.

Gabriel, who suffers from Treacher Collins syndrome – a congenital condition characterized by deformities of the skull and face – has become a celebrity in Quebec after appearing alongside Cline Dion and the Pope.

In his act, which targeted well-known figures considered beyond mockery, Ward joked that he believed Gabriel’s illness was terminal and people were only kind to him because he was going to die soon.

Ward then joked that after realizing the child was not going to die, he tried to drown him.

Ward also made a video, posted on his website, in which he made derogatory comments about Gabriel.

In 2016, the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal ordered Ward to pay $ 35,000 in moral and punitive damages to Gabriel based on these comments.

The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled two years ago that Ward’s words compromised the young artist’s right to his dignity and could not be justified, even in a society that values ​​freedom of expression.

Ward defended himself by saying that comedy is not a crime. “In a ‘free’ country, it shouldn’t be for a judge to decide what constitutes a joke on stage,” Ward tweeted. “The people present, laughing, have already answered this question. “

A majority of the Supreme Court concluded that the elements of an allegation of discrimination under the Quebec Charter had not been established in this case.

“A complaint of discrimination is not and should not become a libel action,” says the decision. “The two are governed by different considerations and serve different purposes. A complaint of discrimination must be limited to expression the effects of which are genuinely discriminatory.

The court said that the Quebec Charter of Rights, which establishes freedom of expression as a fundamental freedom, “was not enacted to encourage censorship.”

As a result, the “rude remarks” do not in themselves constitute discrimination under the Charter, but there could be “very specific circumstances” where the law applies, the court said.

In this case, Ward singled out Gabriel not because of his disability, but because he was a public figure, which means that mockery is not a prohibited ground in the bill of rights.

















Further, the court added, Ward’s comments failed to meet any element of a test to resolve the conflict between the fundamental rights claimed by the parties.

A reasonable person would not view Ward’s comments as causing others to vilify Gabriel or to hate his humanity on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.

Furthermore, the comments, taken in context, could not be considered likely to lead to discriminatory treatment of Gabriel, the majority said. On the contrary, the comments exploited, rightly or wrongly, a sense of discomfort to entertain, but did little more than that.

In a dissenting opinion, four members of the tribunal held that Ward’s remarks could not be justified in the circumstances and that the tribunal was entitled to award punitive damages.

Ward’s lawyer Julius Gray called it “a great day for freedom.”

Comedians, actors, writers and teachers “will be able to rest more easily” knowing that it is only for very serious cases that they can be brought before human rights courts – “which we do not yet have. reached the state where one cannot criticize or say unpopular things. “

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association also welcomed the decision, having argued as an intervenor that artistic expression requires that the limits of liberty be as narrow and precise as possible.

Jeremy Gabriel addresses the media at the Quebec Court of Appeal on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Montreal.

Gabriel expressed his disappointment, but said he accepts the court’s decision and does not regret being part of the legal battle.

Gabriel said at a press conference in Montreal that he would have liked to discuss the matter directly with Ward, in particular that he had considered committing suicide because of the comedic act and how he was the victim of bullying during the period.

“I would like to tell him how I felt when I first heard the jokes, how I tried to end my life, what I felt at 13 thinking about dying because ’40 year old man says you should die, you think it’s the right thing to do,’ said Gabriel.

“I would like to tell him if today I was not there to talk about it because I would have committed suicide, how would he feel?” How would he react? Would he talk about freedom of expression?

Gabriel said that although the legal process is now over, the social debate is not and one of his missions will be to inspire people to be themselves, to accept themselves and to stand up for themselves. ‘they are going through unacceptable situations.

“Equality is for everyone, I still firmly believe that.”