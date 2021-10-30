The NFTs take Bollywood and cricket by storm. Here’s what you need to know about them-Business News, Firstpost

Non-fungible, on the other hand, implies that the tokens or assets in question are not interchangeable.

Celebrities and cricketers are in the news for a common passion these days. No, not the IPL but something called NFT. Starting with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan of the film industry to Zaheer Khan and Dinesh Karthik among other cricketers, the buzzword these days seems to be about NFTs.

But what exactly are these NFTs? And should we invest in them? Let’s find out by diving deep into the fascinating world of NFTs, arguably the most popular buzzword of 2021.

What are NFTs?

NFTs are the abbreviation for non-fungible tokens; these are virtual assets that have no physical or tangible form but can be sold as real estate so that only the owner has the original copy of the asset. Let’s break this down a bit.

Fungible means interchangeability, so that a fifty rupee note can be exchanged for another fifty rupee note without anyone claiming to be the owner of that exact note. In fact, fungibility allows fiat currencies issued by central banks as a medium of exchange to trade.

Non-fungible, on the other hand, implies that the tokens or assets in question are not interchangeable. Thus, any artwork or asset that you purchase as an NFT will be unique and its original copy will always belong to the owner. Therefore, NFTs can be viewed as collectibles in the form of digital assets that cannot be traded.

How the NFT property works

Ethereum is ahead of the crowd when it comes to NFT. You can buy ether on a crypto exchange like ZebPay using the INR. Ether is the cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, which is the blockchain. Remember that the value of the cryptocurrency is also fungible, so an Ether you own is the same as an Ether owned by your friend.

On the other hand, using the Ethereum blockchain once you create an NFT, which is essentially a single crypto token, you own it and can auction it off to the highest bidder. Buying an NFT is as easy as paying the auction price in cryptocurrency and collecting it as your own unique work of art with your name added to the blockchain to show ownership. A person who has purchased an NFT can also sell it to another interested party, although the blockchain platform will still reveal the names of creators and subsequent owners to keep its digital history.

NFTs can be any digital asset, from artwork and paintings to animated posters, music tracks, games, video posts, memes, or even your social media posts! Twitter’s Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT for an additional $ 2.9 million in March of this year.

How much do NFTs cost?

The world sat down and took notice of the NFTs after digital artist Beeple sold his NFT called Everydays for $ 69 million. Since then people have been bidding and selling DTVs of all kinds which have often reached millions of dollars. Memes such as Disaster Girl sold for $ 473,000 and Nyan Cat sold for $ 590,000. Other popular NFTs include those such as Rick and Morty, Cryptopunks, and the original World Wide Web source code, among others.

Indian connection

NFTs are also fast becoming a buzzword in India. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has launched his own NFTs, which are themed around his life and also feature verses from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchans, the legendary work Madhushala told by the actor on a platform called BeyondLife. Sunny Leone also became the first Bollywood actress to launch her own unique, hand-animated NFT art collection. Salman Khan also announced his entry into NFTs on a platform called BollyCoin.

The cricketers are not too far behind. Dinesh Karthik turned his last six-ball against Bangladesh in the Nidahas T20 series into an NFT. Rishabh Pant has joined Rario, a dedicated cricket memorabilia licensing platform, to create exclusive digital collectibles of Pants’ iconic cricket moments.

Actor Vishaal Malhotra, rapper Raftaar and Cricket Foundation, a Singapore-based blockchain platform, also announced his foray into the creation of NFT cricket with the support of players such as VVS Laxman, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Pragyan Ojha, among others. .

With so much going on around NFTs, it’s safe to assume that the craze around these digital assets is only just beginning. Now that you know what NFTs are, keep an eye out for more upcoming announcements from these personalities and you could be one of the first to have an NFT in your collection featuring your favorite cricketer or personality. from Bollywood.

Don’t forget to start your own cryptocurrency journey and follow your favorite celebrities as well. Start your crypto investments today.