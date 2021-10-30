A deep dive into the best actors and best actresses in mind for now, at least





If you’ve been following the race for the rewards even a bit at this point and reading this, you’ve probably heard this before. Will smith could very well win an Oscar this year. His cinema king richard has been crowd pleaser since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival, and although it’s only October, conversations about the Best Actor race tend to revolve around who gets the honor of being nominated. by his side. In this week Little golden men Podcast, David Canfield, Rebecca Ford, Richard Lawson, and Katey rich Take a close look at who these people might be, and discuss the thrills of what’s already an incredibly deep school of Best Actor contenders. Potential first-time applicants like Michael B. Jordan and Peter Dinklage to Oscar winners like Denzel Washington and Joaquin phoenix to dark horse possibilities like Simon rex and Clifton Collins Jr., there are many exciting potential candidates. The same goes for the race for the best actress, where Kristen stewart is widely regarded as the favorite for his performance in Spencer, and is racing against other leading actors playing famous characters (Jessica chastain in Tammy Faye’s eyes, Jennifer hudson in The respect, Lady Gaga in Gucci House) as well as formidable Oscar winners (Olivia colman in The lost girl, Francoise McDormand in Macbeth’s tragedy, Penlope cruz in parallel mothers). The best part of all of this is that, so early in the race, it’s fair to view one of them as a serious contender. Elsewhere on this week’s show, the group takes a look at the box office success of Dune and why that makes him an Oscar nominee for Best Picture Extremely Likely, and discusses new releases Last night in Soho and Drink. The episode ends with a conversation between Katey Rich and Fran Kranz, the writer and director of the heartbreaking new drama Mass. Listen to the episode above and find Little golden men on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also sign up to text with us at Sub textWe would love to hear from you. More great stories from Vanity Show Nobody plays the bad guy like Idris Elba

