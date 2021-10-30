High school football team honors fallen Hollywood cops – NBC 6 South Florida





Student-athlete Airshad Mohammed said during Friday night’s soccer game that he would play the hardest. The officers who were here “It’s going to mean a lot to them when we play,” said Mohammed, who attends Hollywood Hills High School. The high school student says he will dedicate each room to the two Hollywood cops who lost their lives: Officer Yandy Chirino, 28, who was killed in the line of duty two weeks ago, and Lt. John Graham, who died by suicide a few hours later. On Friday, each player will wear the initials of the two deceased officers on their helmets. With that helmet and the stickers on it, it will be for those officers and every officer on duty right now, he said. Football coach Brandon Graham says showing solidarity with the Hollywood police is the least his players can do, for everything the officers do for them. There have been a number of people affected by what happened, Graham said. A lot of them don’t know how much the police do for them and how much they sacrifice and give, so it’s a chance for them, unfortunately, to learn this in a very difficult situation, “he said. The school had additional helmets made for the Hollywood Police Department and for the families of Officer Chirino and Lieutenant Graham. It would be a great honor for us if, on our behalf, two of these helmets could be returned to the families of our deceased officers, said Principal Daniel Most.

