Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French dispatch, was written to be a love letter to journalists. Inspired by The New Yorker, the story takes place in a fictitious French news office made up of American newspaper editors. Stars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Timothe Chalamet tell the story of the satellite publication of the fictitious Freedom, Kansas Sunset.

The then-St. Petersburg hours once had its own foreign correspondents from French Dispatch who sent them back stories of their travels across Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

The work hasn’t always been as glamorous as a Wes Anderson movie. But those who remember it say it was an adventure.

Pakistani journalist Walayat Khan Bacha, his wife Basira and St. Petersburg Times journalist Susan Taylor Martin look at a map of Pakistan. Walayat points to the town of Sakhakot in northwest Pakistan where he helped rescue Martin and photographer Jamie Francis from an anti-American mob in 2001. [ MELISSA LYTTLE | Times (2011) ]

The tradition began with Wilbur Landrey, a third generation journalist who led the St. Petersburg hours Parisian office. Landrey could speak French and understand Spanish and German, although people said his accent sounded like Kansas City.

Landrey had enjoyed a three-decade career writing for United Press International. It was there that he met Gene Patterson, who would become editor-in-chief of St. Petersburg hours in the mid-1970s.

Patterson persuaded Landrey to join the Times as the newspaper’s first chief foreign correspondent.

This undated photo shows St. Petersburg Times chief foreign correspondent Wilbur Landrey, left, and St. Petersburg Times editor-in-chief Gene Patterson. The two met while working for United Press International. [ Times ]

The Paris office was a private one-room office, Landreys widow Beverly said. The Baltimore Sun had its foreign office next door.

Beverly Landrey, a former professional hula dancer and public relations professional, helped run the Paris office. She made appointments, kept her husband’s schedule, and kept a list of the best French restaurants in her wallet. Her job did not earn her a salary, but she could sometimes travel with her husband.

Only once did she watch him walk towards the airport and say to herself, I wonder if I will see him again.

He was on a mission to all these strange places, and anything could happen, she said. But he always came home.

Wilbur Landrey flew all over China, Panama, Jordan. He visited various eastern capitals during the collapse of the Soviet Union and traveled to Germany to document the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Wilbur Landrey, chief foreign correspondent for the St. Petersburg Times, documented the story, such as the fall of the Berlin Wall. [ St. Petersburg Times ]

He had such a wealth of knowledge about the inner workings of power structures in Europe, recalled Neil Brown, the elder. Times editor. It was as if your neighbor had gone on a trip … Wilbur could tell you what to think.

Jack Payton, the newspaper’s diplomatic editor, traveled to cover the Persian Gulf War in the 1990s and South Africa during the fall of apartheid. Reporters from Latin America, Canada, Hong Kong and South America sold articles to the Times in a self-employed capacity.

One of the biggest challenges was getting the articles to the newsroom in Florida. This is where editorial assistant Natalie Watson comes in.

Finding a stable internet connection from which to send stories could be tedious, so writers would often dictate their work to Watson over the phone. Then remove fact checking, edit text, and add punctuation. Despite the time differences, the hangar often calls Landrey back with questions.

By this time he had dinner and a few glasses of wine and is not very happy to hear from me, Watson said. It was an adventure half the time trying to put these things together for the journal.

In 1996, Wilbur Landrey retired and the Paris office closed. Times Associate Editor-in-Chief Susan Taylor Martin has been chosen as the next Foreign Correspondent. The newspaper rented her an apartment in London, although her busy schedule meant she was rarely there for more than a few weeks at a time.

Handout photo of the London apartment rented by the St. Petersburg Times. Susan Taylor Martin lived on the second floor. The address was 16 Lower Addison Gardens, W. 14, London. [ MARTIN, SUSAN TAYLOR | Times (1998) ]

Landrey, then 73, took her to visit European capitals, where they stayed in beautiful hotels and visited NATO headquarters. The rest of Martin’s time abroad hasn’t always been so lavish.

One night in Macedonia, Martin was dictating his story to Watson in his hotel room and noticed a huge cockroach crawling along the wall. While reporting on Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, Martin spent a week without running water or electricity in the heat of the desert.

It was a fascinating story, she says. So it was worth the discomfort.

During a reporting trip to Pakistan in 2001, Martin and Times photographer Jamie Francis was swept away by an anti-American mob.

A Pakistani journalist grabbed us and told us to run, she said. I lost my sandals. We ran about a mile to a police station.

After hours of waiting with the police, Martin slipped into a burqa to disguise herself so she could escape. She still has this garment.

Times reporter Susan Taylor Martin, covered in a traditional burqa, walks to safety after being trapped in a madrassa in Sakhakot in 2001 by protesters opposing the US attacks on Afghanistan. Jamie Francis, the photographer she was traveling with, took this photo. [ FRANCIS, JAMIE | Times (2001) ]

Over the years, Martin has been able to report in places his male colleagues couldn’t, such as the women-only section of separate malls in Saudi Arabia. Yet she faced discrimination as a journalist.

A lot of Pakistani men didn’t even look at me, she said. They answered my questions, but directed them to Jamie. … and it was pretty hard to get used to, even though I did over time.

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, the Times commissioned a series on life in Saudi Arabia. Martin also spent time in Israel and the Palestinian Territory. She left for three-week flare-ups, returning to her family in Florida between assignments.

My approach to reporting abroad was to tell as much as possible about the people of those countries and their way of life, she said.

With the driver Sadiq in the front seat, then-St. Petersburg Times reporter Susan Taylor Martin takes a photo along the Karakoram Highway, also known as the N-35 or Abbottabad Road, in 2011. [ MELISSA LYTTLE | Times (2011) ]

When the Great Recession hit, the Times travel budget dried up. After a decade as a foreign correspondent, Martin returned to St. Petersburg and became a real estate journalist.

In 2011, she returned to the Middle East to find Walayat Khan Bacha, the Pakistani journalist who rescued her. She brought him a digital camera. His wife gave Martin three beautiful scarves. Joined by a translator and Times photographer Melissa Lyttle, they swapped stories for hours.

It was his last overseas assignment for the newspaper.

It was just a once in a lifetime job that I can’t imagine too many people ever having, she said.

Walayat Khan Bacha’s wife Basira helps St. Petersburg Times reporter Susan Taylor Martin with a traditional Pakistani scarf, a small token of affection she brought as a gift to Martin in 2011. [ MELISSA LYTTLE | St. Petersburg Times ]

Information from the Times archives was used in this report.