Coroner Nicholas Campbell actor out of series after using N-word on set

Canadian actor Nicholas Campbell, best known for his role as Gordon Cooper on CBC Coroner, will not return to production on the show until an investigation can be conducted, after Campbell was heard using racist slurs on the set of a separate film project, CBC News has learned.

Andre Mike, a Black grip technician from Pickering, Ont., Says the actor used the N word while working on the film Dead end in Orangeville, Ontario, northwest of Toronto.

Campbell, also known for his roles in Leonardo da Vinci’s investigation and movies likeCinderella man and Naked Lunchsaid the word twice on Oct. 17, according to Mike. Nicholas Campbell appears in a photo of the CBC coroner. Campbell portrayed Gordon Cooper in the series. (SRC)

In a statement to CBC News, Campbell said he would like to personally apologize to Mike and anyone on set he has offended.

“This word should never be said out loud, certainly not by people like me, a white man old enough to know it better. No matter what context it was spoken in,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m telling a story or actually quoting someone else’s use of that word. That horrible, divisive word should never come out of my mouth. And it never will be.”

‘What was that?’

In his statement, Campbell says he did not call Mike or any other member of the production an offensive insult.

Mike remembers it differently.

Nicholas Campbell at the Gemini Awards in 2001. Campbell apologized for saying the N word on a film set. “That horrible, divisive word should never come out of my mouth and never will be again,” he said in a statement. (Kevin Frayer / The Canadian Press)

He says it was a cold, rainy day, and as he cleared rocks for Campbell’s path, he heard the actor say, “You winter, you’re used to this kind of weather.”

Mike says the statement caused the cinematographer to ask, “What was that?” “

Then Mike says he heard Campbell say, “Well, you know the N-words from the north are used to it.”

Mike says he froze, feeling emotionally crippled. “Two seconds later we just kept driving,” he said.

Mike told CBC News the insults were directed at him.

“There was myself and another black man right there behind him,” he said, referring to another member of the crew. “He wouldn’t tell anyone else.”

CBC News spoke with three crew members who said they saw Campbell use the N word on set.

Mike says he was shocked by what had happened.

“It’s degrading, embarrassing. We’re not in the Jim Crow era anymore. We’re past that, it’s 2021. We’re fighting for such diversity, inclusion and acceptance.”

Create safer workplaces

Kadon Douglas, executive director of BIPOC TV & FILM, said the non-profit rights organization offered support to Mike and his mother as they sailed in the aftermath of the incident.

“Racism is violent. Whether it manifests itself in words, actions or policies. It is extremely violent, psychologically harmful and does not create a safe work environment,” said Douglas.

“André and other racialized people deserve to work in spaces that do not allow racism and discrimination to escalate and be ignored. Dead end the whole was not an isolated incident. There are a myriad of stories from BIPOC that have been harassed, dehumanized and endangered in the workplace. “

Douglas says the industry as a whole needs additional anti-racism policies and training. “With particular emphasis on mediation, conflict resolution and witness training so that when incidents like this do occur, no damage is done to the BIPOC crew.”

That day on set, says Mike, producer and cinematographer Sean and Matt Kohnen respectively approached him and apologized, and said he shouldn’t hear such things on set.

According to Mike and other witnesses, Campbell did not speak about what happened and no announcement was made to the crew that day.

Sean Kohnen, the American producer of Dead end, says this is his first Canadian film. He said two black crew members were given the option to leave production on full pay and chose to leave. CBC News confirmed that one of them was Mike.

Kohnen also said signs were posted and a statement regarding language and mutual respect was added to the daily appeal sheet. Campbell is still in production.

Radio-Canada’s response

After being contacted about what happened on Dead end together, CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson made the following statement:

Earlier this week, CBC was made aware of deeply disturbing allegations regarding the racist language used by actor Nicholas Campbell on the set of a feature film.

In view of the seriousness of these allegations and until an investigation can be conducted, Coroner 4 Productions Inc. has decided that Mr. Campbell will not return to the Coroner set, which is currently in production. CBC fully supports this decision. “

In his statement, Campbell also apologized to the CBC and the show Coroner, saying he needs to change his ways.

Apologies not accepted

After reading Campbell’s statement, Mike said Campbell should have been fired because the use of the insult in question was heard not once but twice.

“Mr. Campbell should know that this is not acceptable,” he said, “and therefore this apology, which at first glance is insincere, is rejected.”

But Mike says he doesn’t let what happened and how it was handled put him off.

“A lot of great creatives encouraged me to come here to get this far. Black people have gone too far to let these things stop them from chasing their dreams.”

