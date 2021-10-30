Golden Globes 2022 are on, even though studios aren’t submitting projects

The news that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. plans to hand out nominations and awards for years to come. The 79th Annual Golden Globes hit Hollywood like a thunderclap.

In the days following the announcement of the HFPA show, a contingent of 100 people representing content creators, talent and entertainment executives met in several Zoom meetings to try to determine how they would react. .

After all, NBC has said it will not air the 2022 Golden Globes and that a group of powerful advertisers continue to boycott the group. A list of studios, networks and streamers severed ties with the HFPA following a Los Angeles Times investigation in February that brought to light allegations of financial and ethical breaches and pointed out that none of the then 87 member associations were black.

According to three people who participated in the discussions, the HFPA movement took everyone by surprise. At the end of the discussions, the majority concluded that they would refuse to submit their movies, TV shows or talents for review.

I advise all my clients not to be submissive. I called many streamers and studios and told them they should be taken out of the nomination process, said one publicist, who represents a roster of top talent, but declined to be identified in order to identify them. protect.

However, if the HFPA granted an appointment, that person said they also advised their clients to decline. It is an asterisk year. It shouldn’t happen. Industry told HFPA they have 15 months to tidy up their house, and now they’re throwing it down our throats and nobody even knows what [the ceremony] looks like.

The Times reached out to 10 studios, networks and streamers for the story, the majority of which either did not respond to requests for comment or refused to do so.

Despite public silence, according to those involved in the response discussions, there is a broad consensus in the entertainment industry to withhold submissions for the next scheduled Globes. According to one participant, industry players had no intention of making a public announcement regarding their decision, and they would not communicate it directly to the HFPA.

The [studios] are following the lead of talents and talent representatives, the publicist said.

There’s an ongoing conversation with talent. Some firmly believe they don’t want to be submissive and we respect that, said a studio manager, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

In a statement, HFPA spokesperson James Lee said: Contrary to what the Times described, the HFPA’s commitment to have all 104 members reviewed all eligible content is moving forward smoothly. The studios have requested that the submission process not be required this year due to the compressed schedule and to avoid any negative attack from a small group of publicists who continue to make veiled threats against studios working with the HFPA. . Almost universally, studios have expressed a desire to make sure their movies and TV shows qualify for the Golden Globes and we will accommodate them.

The HFPA, unlike the Academy of Cinema, traditionally requires studios to request specific placement on the Golden Globes ballot in categories such as film (which is divided into comedy and drama categories) and performance. primary or support. Once the request is made, the group votes to approve or not the placement.

This has meant a degree of engagement and participation between Hollywood and the HFPA, including exclusive screenings and press conferences.

But it has also led to some heartbreaking choices over the years, perhaps most famously when the HFPA designated the 2015 Ridley Scott sci-fi drama The Martian as a comedy. The film ended up winning the Globe in the comedy / musical image category, a development that didn’t appeal to many.

A comedy, a movie whose # 1 goal is to make people laugh, tweeted Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, who knows a thing or two about the genre. If that wasn’t the main focus of filmmakers, it’s not a comedy.

Shortly after this ceremony, the HFPA changed its rules, stipulating that dramas with comedic overtones should be listed as dramas. But that didn’t stop the group from placing Jordan Peeles’ clever and spooky horror film Get Out in the comedy category two years later. After the predictable uproar, Peele himself took to Twitter, writing, Get Out is a documentary.

A veteran awards consultant said the response from studios and publicists was inevitable, given the controversy the HFPA overcame this year.

They will likely announce the winners and that will be it, said the consultant, who requested anonymity to protect relationships with clients. They’re going to sit down this year, regroup and try to get back to normal in 2023.

On October 22, a week after the HFPA announced its Jan. 9 date for the Globes and a submission schedule, the association sent an update letter to industry players regarding its guidelines and procedures. According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Times, the HFPA has changed course, saying submissions will not be required for the price review, but that studios may do so if they want the content or talent are only taken into account for specific categories.

The change was made to address concerns from the studios that they could be put in an awkward position if they formally submitted a project to the HFPA, according to a person involved with the association but who was not authorized to s ‘express publicly. They wanted to be seen for a price, but not called. We made the change to address some of these concerns, noting that waiving submission requirements would allow studios to avoid controversy.

While the HFPA’s apparent pivot to its long-standing rules of engagement allows industry to take a public stand on how or whether it will engage with the HFPA, the behind-the-scenes scuttlebutt presents a worrying sign for the proposed Globes 2022. , as well as for the future of the organization which has declared its commitment to transformational change.

In recent months, the HFPA has proposed a series of reforms, elected a new board of directors and admitted 21 new members, including six who are black, and approved a new set of bylaws to control the conduct of members, to treat internal compensation and to ban the kind of perks studios can offer to influence the vote.

Much of the industry was waiting to see how these metrics evolve and play out in real time when the HFPA announced it was moving forward with a ceremony.

It’s too early, said a person involved in the Zooms industry response but declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. We thought they were continuing their reforms in order to be ready for 2023. They are moving in the right direction, but they are not there yet and they need time to really come into effect.

The studio director added: We have always supported the Globes as an organization, but we don’t just want to say something won, we want to make sure it means something. We want to get to a place where there are no asterisks or continuous pricing questions.

Times writer Josh Rottenberg contributed to this report.