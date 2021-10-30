Queen Elizabeth II told to rest for at least two weeks





The announcement comes more than a week after the monarch, 95, spent a night in hospital for what a spokesperson at the time called “preliminary inquiries.”

“Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. Doctors have indicated that Her Majesty may continue to perform light duties in the office during this time, including some virtual hearings, but not to undertake any official visit, “the palace said in its press release on Friday.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means that she will not be able to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13. However, it remains the Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, the 14th. November.”

The palace announced on Tuesday that the Queen would not make a scheduled appearance at a reception for world leaders she will host at the COP26 summit next week, and would instead make a video speech.

As Head of State, representing her country is a key part of the Queen’s constitutional role. Having to cancel her in-person appearance at the largest gathering of world leaders ever on British soil would have been disappointing for the Queen. The Queen recorded a COP26 speech Friday afternoon which will be broadcast at Monday’s conference, according to the royal source. A royal source told CNN the Queen “remains in a good mood” and continues “light chores”. The advice was “reasonable precaution” from medics and the monarch’s diary was clear for next week, the source said on Friday. The Queen had canceled a trip to Northern Ireland last week following medical advice for more rest, but resumed “light duties” on Tuesday, including two virtual hearings with the South Korean and Swiss ambassadors to the Kingdom -United. A source close to the palace told CNN as his overnight hospital stay last week was “unrelated to Covid.” She returned to Windsor Castle “in a good mood” after one night, the palace said. The palace did not disclose any details about the queen’s health, but always emphasized that the monarch was in good spirits and capable of performing certain tasks. On Thursday, the palace released a clip from a video call earlier today. In the clip, she joked with the 2020 Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry winner David Constantine, who received his medal at Buckingham Palace. “I don’t know what you do with it… Did you put it in a closet?” she joked. Earlier this month, the Queen made the decision to use a cane in public for the first time “for more comfort.” While the Queen doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to her ceremonial responsibilities, she has since given long-haul tours to other family members. Still, she travels extensively across the UK, with conservative CNN estimates showing the Queen traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from October 1 to 19. Last week she turned down the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she did not meet “relevant criteria”. She “politely but firmly” declined the award through her assistant private secretary with “best wishes.”

