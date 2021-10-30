From Ajay Devgn to Ram Gopal Verma: Bollywood celebrities mourn the disappearance of Puneeth Rajkumar | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Read the full story:

Sonu Sood, Ram Gopal Varma and Kubbra Sait mourn the disappearance of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar The youngest son of Kannada’s biggest movie star, Dr Rajkumar, superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 from cardiac arrest. The 46-year-old actor was training in his gym when he complained of chest pain. He was immediately taken to hospital and admitted to Vikram Hospital. He was admitted to the ICU, but remained unresponsive to treatment. Later, a statement was released by the hospital which said: “It is a great regret that we report the passing of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading player in the Kannada film industry. We made all attempts, despite this the patient continued to not respond and his heart refused to speed up. Thus, after prolonged efforts by the entire team, made up of an emergency physician, the intensive care specialist and a cardiology team, we had to stop the resuscitation measures at 2:30 p.m. ‘ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the popular actor. Prime Minister Modi offered his condolences to the family of Puneeth Rajkumar and tweeted: “A cruel twist of fate has wrested from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was not the age to go. The generations to come and will remember him fondly for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and to his admirers. Om Shanti. ‘ Karnataka CM expressed sorrow over the actor’s disappearance and called it “a huge personal loss, hard to accept”. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu sood, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and many others regretted the disappearance of Puneeth Rajkumar. Sanjay Dutt wrote an article which reads: “You were the nicest and simplest person I have ever met. The world has lost another gem. My sincere condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti . ‘ Director Ram gopal verma paid an emotional tribute to the actor and wrote: “Besides the shocking tragedy of @PuneethRajkumars’ sudden death, it is also a chilling and terrifying eye-opening truth that any of us can die at. anytime. So it’s best to live life in fast forward mode, while we’re still alive. ‘ According to some reports, Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be fulfilled upon the return of his daughter, Vanditha, from the United States of America The government of Karnataka has alerted relevant departments to beef up security in anticipation of the chaos and fury. There are reports that preparations for fans to pay their final respects involve 6,000 police officers, 40 KSRP platoons, as well as the city’s Army Reserve and the RAF. He will be cremated with full state honors on Saturday. Puneeth Rajkumar’s remains were first transported to his residence, and his body would then be kept at Kanteerava Stadium so that his fans could pay their respects and say goodbye to their favorite star. Read moreRead less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/videos/entertainment/hindi/from-ajay-devgn-to-ram-gopal-verma-bollywood-celebs-mourn-puneeth-rajkumars-demise/videoshow/87375157.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos