Star Trek actor wants Horgan’s Warp Speed ​​recovery after surgery





The Prime Minister, who is 62, said he enjoys watching Star Trek in his spare time and has been spotted wearing Star Trek socks. Photo by JONATHAN HAYWARD / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Content of the article BC Premier, Star Trek fan and self-proclaimed member of the NDP Geeks Caucus, received wishes from a Starfleet captain before undergoing a surgical biopsy when tests revealed growth in his throat . John Horgan announced this week that he was in and out of the hospital for tests after noticing a lump on his neck and that the operation would reveal what he was dealing with, although he intends to stay at work. Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager, responded to Horgans’ statement on Twitter, wishing him a recovery that moves at high speed. Horgan tweeted his thanks, saying that the character of Mulgrews on the series, which ran from 1995 to 2001, was the best captain ever and it’s an honor to be a part of your crew.

Content of the article The Prime Minister, who is 62, said he enjoys watching Star Trek in his spare time and has been spotted wearing Star Trek socks. After announcing he would be having the biopsy surgery at a press conference Thursday, Horgan praised the show, saying live long and prosper, folks. He also did the Vulcan salute during his swearing-in last fall, but later said he unconsciously extended his fingers to mimic the greeting popularized by actor Leonard Nimoy when he raised his hand . He didn’t intentionally wave to geeks all over the place during the ceremony, Horgan said. The Prime Minister has previously tweeted to Mulgrew thanking her for following him on the platform and in 2014 he shared a photo of himself wearing a Star Trek communications badge, claiming that he and former MP Michelle Mungall were co-chairs of the BC NDP Geek Caucus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/star-trek-actor-wishes-b-c-premier-warp-speed-recovery-after-biopsy-surgery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos