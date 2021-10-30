Rust Armorer has no idea how the live rounds went, lawyers say





Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunsmith on the set of the movie where Alec Baldwin shot a cinematographer last week while rehearsing with a gun he was told he hadn’t no live ammunition, issued a statement on Friday defending her adherence to safety protocols and saying she was unsure how the live tours ended on set in New Mexico. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from, Ms Gutierrez-Reeds’ attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence said in the first public statement on her behalf. In their statement, they accused the filming of the film, Rust, of being unsafe and that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, 24, had been hired for two positions on the film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her work in as a gunsmith. The production did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement. She fought for training, days to maintain guns and the right time to prepare for gunfire, but was ultimately called off by production and her department, he said. The whole production has become unsafe due to various factors including the lack of safety meetings. It wasn’t Anne’s fault.

Regardless, the production complex was inundated with arms and ammunition. In addition to the guns and ammunition that were recovered in an earlier search, detectives found more when they searched a white accessory truck on the set, said detectives Alexandria Hancock and Marissa Poppell of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in a court document released Friday. . Detectives recovered 12 guns; a rifle; a shoulder strap (a belt usually slung over the shoulder to hold ammunition); four cardboard boxes containing various ammunition; an exhausted white; and a 45 Colt. Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who also calls herself Hannah Reed and Hannah Gutierrez, was relatively inexperienced as a chief gunsmith. In a recent Podcast she noted that she had just finished filming her first film as chief gunsmith in a western titled The Old Way, starring Clint Howard and Nicolas Cage, which is slated for release next year, saying: I almost didn’t take the job because I didn’t know if I was ready. Ms Gutierrez-Reed has also come under scrutiny for reports of unexpected weapon discharges on film sets she has worked on. What happened on the set of Rust Her lawyers said they wanted to expose some untruths that were told to the media, which wrongly portrayed and slandered her, and said safety was her number one priority on set. While some news reports have suggested there may have been recreational shooting on the set, law enforcement officials called unconfirmed report, lawyers said in their statement that the weapons used in the film do not. could not have been used for such activities.

Hannah and the prop master took control of the guns and she has never seen anyone shoot live ammunition with those guns and she didn’t allow it either, the statement said. They were locked up every night and at lunch and there is no way a single one of them was missing or shot by members of the crew. In the week following the shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch, which killed director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured its director, Joel Souza, Ms Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director, Dave Halls, made the show Under close scrutiny, since they both handled the Colt .45 used in the film before it was handed over to Mr. Baldwin. The weapon was declared cold, meaning it was not believed to contain any live bullets, according to court documents. But when it exploded while Mr Baldwin was practicing drawing it, it fired a real bullet, which hit and killed Ms Hutchins and injured Mr Souza, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during of a press conference on Wednesday. Three former Rust crew members said there were at least two accidental discharges on the set on October 16, days before the fatal shooting. In the attorneys’ statement, they said Ms Gutierrez-Reed had never had an accidental discharge during her career. They suggested that others were responsible for the two accidental discharges on Rust’s set: the first on this set was the prop master and the second was a stuntman after Hannah informed him that his gun was burning blank. Hannah is devastated and completely beside herself with the events that have taken place, the statement said. Nicole Sperling contributed reporting.

