‘Eternals’ actor Harish Patel explores celebrity culture in Hollywood and Bollywood

Veteran Indian actor Harish Patel has been fortunate enough to work with some of Hollywood’s biggest names such as Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan among many others in the upcoming superhero film ‘Eternals’ and he can’t believe his stars!

The 68-year-old, who has worked in Bollywood films such as ‘Mohra’, ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’, Kanti Shah’s cult film ‘Gunda’ and ‘Zubeidaa’, spoke of the difference that he saw in the star culture on international sets compared to Bollywood.

Harish, in a conversation with IANS, said, “There is no star here (internationally). They are so simple and grounded and humble. They are just full professionals.”

“They don’t have it in mind that ‘I’m a star’, what I think is there (in Bollywood) in some stars have it in mind that ‘I’m a star, I’m a big star’ seems with their entry only. The way they come to the sets. “

Harish plays a manager, Kumail Nanjiani’s character is a Bollywood star and a superhero named Kingo in the upcoming Marvel movie. The Indian actor says the Pakistani-born actor-comedian pulled off the Hindi movie star style in ‘Eternals’.

“Kumail Nanjiani portrayed this very well in ‘Eternals’. The Bollywood star that shows in his face … the way he nailed it is amazing. Kumail is an amazing actor,” he added. .

“Eternals,” directed by Chloe Zhao, who won this year’s Oscar for Best Director for “Nomadland,” is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be released on November 5.

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, along with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

In the movie, Harish shared screen space with all Hollywood personalities except Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington.

“I’m almost with everyone in the scenes. Unfortunately, I don’t have a scene with Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington. I’m with everyone,” he said.

So how did it go with Angelina?

“When we’re working at this time, it doesn’t matter how tall a person you’re sharing screen space with. These people are so grounded and humble. They don’t even have it in mind. that they are so big. We have all helped each other while working. ”

He thanks Zhao for informing and helping him.

“And when you have a director like Chloe Zhao, who explained everything to you at the beginning, you don’t have to put up with any tension or stress. It reflects in the film.”

The actor still pinches himself to believe in his luck.

“I suddenly joined this great and amazing movie and still can’t believe it.”

However, he faced a little hiccup.

Harish came out positive for Covid days before the premiere of ‘Eternals’.

“I worked hard and Disney studios called me in the US and just a day before I left I was positive for Covid. I’m fine now but got really pissed off. But when I heard the reactions to the movie, Covid and my sadness just disappeared. “

‘Eternals’ follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long considered lost in history, mysteriously return, the “Eternals” are forced to come together to defend humanity once again.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. It will be released on November 5.