John Woo set to return to Hollywood after nearly two decades of absence





Chinese director legend John Woo – known for his big-budget action flicks such as Face / Off and Mission Impossible II – is set to return to Hollywood for the first time since 2003. But it doesn't look like its comeback will be an easy sell – even if there are studios buzzing to acquire it – as it will be a quiet action movie. Yes, you read that right. Silent Night with Joel Kinnaman should be entirely dialogue-free. Deadline reports that the story will follow a normal father who heads to the underworld to avenge the death of his son. Capstone is in negotiations to fund the film with the producers behind the John Wick franchise. Woo was best known for the Hong Kong action thriller Hard Boiled (1992), before moving to Hollywood and directing everyone from Jean-Claude Van Damme, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage to Tom Cruise. His last Hollywood film was Paycheck in 2003, starring Ben Affleck. He returned to China and made historic films Red Cliff and The Crossing, both of which had sequels. His most recent film was the action thriller Manhunt (2017). The involvement of John Wick's producers will immediately lead to speculation as to whether 87eleven – Chad Stahelski and David Leitch's stunt team – will also be involved. The stunt team have been a big influence on American action movies in recent years, with their direct involvement in Atomic Blonde, The Bourne Legacy, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw. Even when 87eleven hasn't actually worked on a project, John Wick's influence can still be felt in just about every Hollywood action movie since 2014. It's not like John Woo is light on action references – and his the influence was certainly felt on John Wick's films – making the ouroboros complete. Anyone can guess how a silent action movie will work, but if anyone can pull it off, surely it's the master – John Woo. At least the doves don't make too much noise.

