Gunsmith “Rust” Has “No Idea” Where Live Bullets Are Coming, Lawyers Say

The gunsmith on the film set where actor Alec Baldwin shot a cinematographer last week has “no idea” where the live ammunition came from, his lawyers said Thursday.

“Rust” gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “is devastated and completely beside herself with the events that have unfolded,” her attorney said in a statement.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in the shooting on set last week and director Joel Souza was injured.

The circumstances of the New Mexico shooting are under investigation and no charges have been laid.

“Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if the live ammunition had not been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the guns came from. live ammunition, ”the statement of his lawyers said.

Court documents linked to a search warrant say Deputy Warden David Halls shouted “stabbing”, indicating there were no live ammunition, as he handed the gun to Baldwin before the shooting.

Halls told authorities he should have checked the weapon more thoroughly after noticing a difference in the ammunition, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Halls did not immediately return a request for comment late Thursday.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence said the guns were locked up at night and during lunch and the gunsmith had requested more training on the film.

“Hannah was hired for two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as a gunsmith,” the statement said.

“She fought for training, days to maintain guns and time to prepare for gunfire, but was eventually canceled by production and her department. The whole production became dangerous. due to various factors, including the lack of security meetings. “

But sources within production told NBC News on Friday that it was common for a gunsmith, like Gutierrez-Reed, to have separate responsibilities on a props team as well. And in Gutierrez-Reed’s case on “Rust,” she only worked two days in props and never had dual responsibility for props and weapons on the same day, production sources said. .

The production of “Rust” followed guidelines set by the Teamsters, the SAG, the Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees and other unions, the sources said.

There were several safety meetings on the set of “Rust,” including the day of the murderous shoot, and the production was not trying to take shortcuts, they said.

Filming took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, which is often used for Western productions.

Sources told NBC News that the propeller gun had misfired in the past. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys in Thursday’s statement referred to an “accidental discharge” of a weapon, saying Gutierrez-Reed never had one.

“The first on this set was the prop master and the second was a stuntman after Hannah informed him that his gun was hot,” the statement said.

The “lead projectile” that killed Hutchins and injured Souza has been found, authorities said this week. It was found in Souza’s shoulder.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza described what was fired as a “suspected real shot.”

About 500 cartridges were taken from the set as part of the investigation, including blank cartridges, dummy cartridges and what the sheriff described as suspected live cartridges.

He said Wednesday “there was a certain complacency on this plateau”.