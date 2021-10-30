Entertainment
Ivana Trump’s fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi dies aged 49 | Entertainment
Ivana Trump’s fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi has died aged 49.
The Italian actor and television personality has died aged only 49, his friend Simona Ventura confirmed on Friday (10/29/21).
Simona who is an Italian TV presenter wrote on Twitter: Rossano Thank you for the trip we have been on together, for the good times and the bad times, and also the tears and the laughs, so much, and all that we have done together . Goodbye. RiP (sic)
At the time of writing, Rossanos’ cause of death is unknown, but an Italian publication suggested he had been ill for a year before his death.
Rossano dated Ivana who has three children, Donald Jr., 43, Ivanka, 39, and Eric, 37, with her second husband and 45th US President Donald Trump for six years before the couple married in 2008 .
The couple had a lavish wedding that reportedly cost around $ 3 million and had a guest list of 400, including Donald, who hosted the big day, and Ivanka, who was her mother’s bridesmaid.
Rossano and Ivana divorced less than a year after getting married, but they continued to have an intermittent relationship for a decade until they ended up terminating it in 2019.
Speaking at the time, Ivana said: The relationship just took its course. Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I’ve spent a lot of time in New York, Miami and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work.
The long distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a great time and are friends. The split was amicable.
Despite their split, the two have remained friends ever since and last saw each other in August this year when they had dinner together in New York City.
