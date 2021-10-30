Stay home from work 11 days, Muscovites say as covid-19 rises

MOSCOW – Moscow city authorities on Thursday ordered most people to be absent from work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as daily new cases and deaths from covid-19 in Russia have reached record levels.

The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

The official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 235,057. But the national statistics agency, which records deaths more broadly, has reported around 418,000 deaths. linked to covid-19 as of August 1.

Either way, this places Russia among the worst affected countries in the world during the pandemic.

To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a period of leave from Saturday to November 7, when most state organizations and private companies must suspend their activities. He encouraged the worst-affected regions in Russia to start earlier, and some have ordered most residents to stop working earlier this week.

Moscow followed on Thursday, closing kindergartens, schools, gymnasiums, entertainment venues and most stores, and limiting restaurants and cafes to take-out or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and businesses operating key infrastructure remained open.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people with digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19, a practice that will remain in place after November 7. .

Putin also ordered local authorities to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues, and ordered unvaccinated people over the age of 60 to stay in their homes.

The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by 40,096 on Thursday, surpassing a previous record set earlier this week. The government is hoping that most people will not have access to offices and that public transport could curb the spread, but many Russians were quick to seek to take advantage of the surprise vacation by the sea.

Airline ticket sales have skyrocketed to southern Russia, Egypt and Turkey, prompting authorities in southern Russia to quickly shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and venues. bars.

Authorities have blamed the growing contagion and deaths on slowing the pace of vaccinations in Russia. Only around 49 million Russians – about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people – are fully immunized.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020, proudly naming the coup Sputnik V to showcase the country’s scientific prowess. But the vaccination campaign collapsed amid widespread public skepticism blamed on mixed signals from authorities.

Putin lamented the reluctance of the Russians to vaccinate.

“There are only two options for everyone – get sick or get the shot,” he said last week.

Regional officials have made the shooting mandatory for certain categories of workers, but Putin rejected proposals to make it mandatory for everyone.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that authorities will continue their efforts to persuade Russians to be vaccinated until collective immunity is obtained.

“This is a continuous campaign which must and is carried out on a permanent basis,” Peskov said.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

When asked if the Kremlin could possibly make vaccinations mandatory, Peskov only replied that authorities would closely monitor the numbers.

“We will see how the situation evolves,” Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. “At the moment, the figures do not allow us to be optimistic.”