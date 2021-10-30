Bollywood Rewind | Junglee: Shammi Kapoor’s big boiler that hasn’t aged well





In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we’re revisiting the 1961 Junglee release.

When you watch a stereotypical Salman Khan movie, you often end up with a multitude of questions. Beginning with “Why? And move on to a “Who’s watching this and enjoying it?” Very existential. A lot of us usually make our peace with the fact that we’re probably not the right audience for this because after all, there is definitely a big crowd out there who love these kinds of movies. If you thought these kinds of movies saw the light of day just a few decades ago, let me take you back to 1961 and introduce you to one of this year’s biggest hits – Junglee. Starring Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu, Subodh Mukherji’s Junglee is exactly the kind of movie that makes you wonder why it was so loved. Granted, the music is unmatched, but is that all there is to Junglee? Shammi Kapoor plays comically strict discipline in Junglee. Junglee is the story of a stuck man named Shekhar (Shammi Kapoor) who is comically disciplined and walks around frowning, until he falls in love. From then on, the film declares that it is now “pagal”. He essentially throws caution to the wind and transforms into a man who stands up for love, no longer cares about discipline, and is fun to be around. Even though Junglee has a larger story arc, most of his runtime is spent picking out one protagonist trait at a time, and then overdoing it for subsequent scenes. Once a trait like punctuality is established, they move on to something like “being orthodox” and the next few scenes are devoted to establishing the same. As a member of the audience, it feels a bit taxing as the plot doesn’t really move forward, but the facts that have already been brought to our attention are hammered out over and over again. The main roles of the film are played by Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu, who both do what is expected of them: exaggerate basic emotions so that no one misses when they are sad or happy, betrayed or heartbroken. . If it is the actors who appear on the screen, the success of this 1961 hit belongs entirely to the composers of music Shankar Jaikishen. With songs like “Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe”, “Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar”, “Aai Aai Aa Suku Suku”, Junglee a Mohd Rafi at its best accompanied by a fantastic Lata Mangeshkar. This era of Hindi film music is considered golden for good reason and after albums like Junglee, you can’t help but feel that a darling Hindi film department is in dire need of help in 2021. Watching Junglee in 2021 made me wonder why the movie was such a phenomenal success sixty years ago? Well, that will be a question sixty years later, when generations ahead of us watch movies like Bodyguard and Ready, and while the massive appeal of the movies may be inexplicable, it certainly shows that the mood of the audience dictates the fate of the movie. film, rather than the intellectualization behind its making. Junglee is not the film that will gain so much appreciation today but what can still enchant audiences is its music. But unlike the 1960s, we don’t really have to be in theaters and watch the entire movie to watch the clips. These are available at your fingertips! Bollywood rewind | Yaadéin | Sujata | Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje | Jagte Raho | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Junglee is streaming on YouTube.

