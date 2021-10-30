5 things to know about Soni Razdan’s Netflix show. »Wire





“Call My Agent: Bollywood”: 5 things to know about Soni Razdan’s Netflix show. Netflix’s “Call My Agent: Bollywood”, an Indian translation of the popular French comedy “Dix Pour Cent”, is set to bring you laughs and drama. Actors and actresses get all the attention, but have you ever thought about the talent agents who work behind the scenes to make sure their clients stay famous and successful? “Call my Agent: Bollywood”, a new Netflix show, will take viewers through the lives of four talented Mumbai agents who go to great lengths not only to keep their famous clients happy, but to keep their sinking business alive! Four talented Mumbai agents Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan scramble to preserve their failing business by pulling off casting hits and calming the egos of the superstars. Before getting into more details about the Netflix special, you should watch “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” “Indian Matchmaking,” “Family Karma,” and “The Big Day,” if you want to see other similar episodes. News from Brinkwire “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”: the Netflix show criticized for its “deaf” content; Fans have dubbed him ‘Frivous Lives’ ‘Negative’ Will Aparna be able to meet her perfect mate despite her aversion to comedy? When will “Call My Agent: Bollywood” be released and where will it be available to watch it? The premiere of “Call My Agent: Bollywood” is scheduled for Friday October 29th. Netflix subscribers can subscribe to the service directly through a mobile application store (App Store, Google Play). You can also view it by signing up for a free trial of the platform. Apart from that, users can choose from a variety of subscription plans offered by the streaming giant. What is the premise of “Call My Agent: Bollywood”? When you combine Bollywood glitter with wit, madness, and emotions, you create fun and delicious entertainment. With “Call My Agent: Bollywood”, the Indian adaptation of the iconic French series “Dix Pour Cent”, produced by Applause Entertainment in partnership with Banijay Asia, Netflix is ​​ready to bring you laughs and drama. After the tragic death of the founder, four clever and intelligent talent brokers deal with fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their business from shutting down. Who are the actors of “Call My Agent: Bollywood”? Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra, and Soni Razdan play the role of talent managers for a well-known talent agency named Art in Funny Drama. Farah Khan, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood stars make appearances on the series. Who are the creators of the show? The witty, humorous and touching show takes on the entertainment industry. Brinkwire news in a nutshell

