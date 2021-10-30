Fatal Shot in West Hollywood – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Biden Historical Tour with the PopePresident Joe Biden said Pope Francis told him to continue receiving Communion, a Christian rite. 50 minutes ago

One Dead in Carson’s Friday Night ShootoutAt least one person died as a result of a shooting in Carson on Friday night. The person was fatally injured at the scene and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. 2 hours ago

Andres Meneses allegedly posed as a fortune teller, took over $ 50,000 to rid Riverside woman of parasites and cursesRiverside man who police said was posing as a fortune teller faces grand theft charges on Friday for allegedly convincing a woman to pay him over $ 50,000 to rid his body of parasites and rid her and her family of a curse. 4 hours ago

Trick-Or-Treating Safety: How to Have a Safe and Fun HalloweenHalloween is upon us, but some families are still undecided about their plans, especially if they have young children. Suzanne Marques from CBSLA explains how to have a fun and safe Halloween. 4 hours ago

Fatal crash off Highway 91 in CoronaAt least one person was killed in a car crash in Corona on Friday evening. CHP and Corona police are investigating. 5 hours ago

Fight Over Mask Mandate filmed on video at Woodland Hills restaurantA brawl that occurred after a customer became angry over asked to wear a mask at a restaurant in Woodland Hills on Sunday night has been filmed. Jeff Nguyen reports. 5 hours ago

Street racing and deadly dangersRelatives of a street racing accident victim gathered with local leaders on Friday to remind the community of the dangers of illegal racing. 5 hours ago

Drivers wait in long lines for cheaper gasoline as prices continue to riseDrivers everywhere are feeling the pain at the pumps and prices keep going up. 6 hours ago

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Confirms 2 California Condor Chicks Asexually HatchedScientists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance say two California condors were born from unfertilized eggs, the first two confirmed cases of asexual reproduction in the species. Katie Johnston reports. 6 hours ago

Dangers of the desert: Joshua Tree sees several deaths this year of inexperienced hikersVisitors are often caught off guard when it comes to the heat and dangers posed by the desert regions of California. Chris Holmstrom reports. 9 hours ago

Newsom abruptly cancels UN climate conference trip, cites family obligationsCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom abruptly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Friday due to unspecified family obligations, according to a spokesperson for his office. Katie Johnston reports. 9 hours ago

Family members believe missing Encino couple convicted of $ 18 million COVID fraud program kidnappedFamily members of an Encino couple who went on the run this summer after being convicted in an $ 18 million COVID-19 relief fraud program believe the couple were kidnapped. Katie Johnston reports. 9 hours ago

Dozens of people line up to claim the country’s largest guaranteed income programThe new pilot program will distribute $ 1,000 per month to families living in poverty who have been hit hard by COVID-19. Kara Finnstrom reports. 10 hours ago

Fire science exhibit debuts at California Science CenterThe hope is to teach children how easily a fire can break out in the home and what to do to prevent such fires. Juan Fernandez reports. 10 hours ago

UCLA Geffen School of Medicine Lundquist Institute Expands Male Birth Control Study to Additional 120 CouplesWith additional funding of $ 3 million from the National Institute of Health, the Lundquist Institute is recruiting 120 more couples to test a promising form of male contraception. Katie Johnston reports. 11 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (October 29 edition)Here are the latest headlines from local news and weather. Updated twice a day. 13 hours ago

Amber Lee’s weather forecast (October 29)A maximum of 78 for the beaches and 91 for the valleys on Friday. 13 hours ago

Chinatown skyscraper owner faces charges over broken elevatorsCathay Manor is a 16-story skyscraper for low-income seniors, and its elevators have been on and off since September 1, reports Suzanne Marques. 15 hours ago

False report on active gunman at LAX creates panic and causes thefts; 2 inmateTwo people were arrested after false reports that an active gunman at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night briefly ground all flights to the ground, created panic among passengers and caused a terminal to be evacuated. Tina Patel reports. 16 hours ago

Dangerous OC chase crashes and ends in WestminsterA dangerous Orange County chase early Friday morning ended in Westminster, but not before causing a crash on the 22 Freeway. 17 hours ago

Have milk ?! Justin Herbert of courseGot Milk’s new face for the NFL? ads is none other than Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Chris Hayre talks to Justin about his time filming a now-viral commercial and how things are looking for the second half of the team’s season 23 hours ago

Tom Hanks crashes on Santa Monica beachThe nicest guy in Hollywood strikes again. Last week, a San Dimas couple were in the middle of their dream beach wedding in Santa Monica with friends and family when none other than actor Tom Hanks showed up. 1 day ago

Authorities investigate Burbank shootingBurbank police attended the scene of a shooting Thursday night, where at least one person was shot dead. They established a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect. 1 day ago

