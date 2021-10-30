Sacred Games star Nawazuddin Siddiqui quits OTT platforms and blames Bollywood for it





Content is king! This is really what the whole pandemic has taught us. Back in the days when movie theaters were closed due to social distancing restrictions from the Covid-19 crisis around the world, the major film industries that relied on box office numbers were having a hard time doing movies. It was different from the case of OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and others that really thrived during the testing times.

iStock No longer did people have to leave their homes to binge on movies, TV shows, and documentaries from the comfort of their own homes, without having to pay almost a ransom for popcorn and a glass of Pepsi. An actor who played a pivotal role in launching the OTT revolution in India was Nawazuddin siddiqui, who with his formidable performances in Netflix Sacred games, has turned people’s heads from movie screens to televisions, laptops and phones.

Netflix The huge success of Sacred games was basically directly related to stellar acting and good script, proving that good content is always appreciated. Soon after, there was a sudden influx of more content-oriented movies and TV shows, with people expecting Nawazuddin to continue to star in many OTT shows and movies in the future. It was until now when the extremely talented actor revealed that he has definitely left the OTT platforms.

BCCL Expressing his sanity, Nawazuddin said he has grown increasingly unhappy with the way web series content continues to dilute over time. Calling it a brand new “Dhanda,” Nawazuddin said, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant broadcasts. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or series sequels that have nothing more to say. When i did Sacred games for Netflix, there was enthusiasm and challenges around digital media. We were giving new talents a chance. Now that freshness is gone. It became a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. The main producers of Bollywood films have made lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers are paid huge sums for creating unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality. He went on to say he didn’t even like watching it, accusing all of Bollywood star culture of ruining the focus on good content. When I can’t stand watching them, how can I stand to be in them? Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so called stars on OTT clamoring for big bucks and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget. Content is king. Woh zamana chala gaya. When the stars reigned. Before this lockdown and digital domination, A-listers released their films in 3,000 theaters across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices. he said. Well, in all fairness, he’s not entirely wrong, considering it seems like the focus is more on creating than creating better content. All we can do is hope that Nawazuddin reconsiders his decision and becomes part of new content-driven projects, because while Nawazuddin is ready to say goodbye to OTT platforms, we clearly are not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/95618-nawazuddin-siddiqui-quits-ott-platforms-bollywood-production-houses.html

