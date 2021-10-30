



Image source: MAMMOOTTY Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be buried near his father’s grave in Bangalore The remains of film actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar will be buried next to the grave of his father, legendary Kannada film actor Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru. The order was issued in this regard by the senior IAS officer, N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, on Friday 29 October. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will take place on Saturday after her eldest daughter Vanditha returns from the United States. His remains were transported to his home from the hospital. Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the necessary steps to be taken to conduct the actor’s final rites at the premises of the Sri Kanteerava studio near Dr Rajkumar’s grave in Bengaluru, according to the order. Puneeth Rajkumar’s mother, Parvathamma, also rests in the same premises. The decision was made in accordance with his family’s wishes. The Bengaluru Civic Agency and the Police Department have been urged to make the necessary arrangements. Puneeth Rajkumar’s remains are being kept in public view at Kanteerava Stadium until Saturday evening. Thousands of people across the state flock to pay their last respects to their favorite star. Including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, all the bigwigs paid their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar. The meeting of the National Executive Council of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was held in Dharwad, also offered its condolences on the untimely death of the young actor. “RSS prays that God will empower his family and fans to endure the pain,” said regional RSS coordinator V. Nagaraj. Read also:Erica Fernandes shares photo with actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar from their trekking days: left far too early

