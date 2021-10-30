After the “Rust” shooting, the governor of New Mexico asks: Why real guns?

The fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico has caused a wave of grief and anger from the growing and tight-knit film industry in the states.

The fatal incident, in which Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired a gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, has drawn increased attention to New Mexico, which is became a hub for film and television productions with significant investments from the company’s Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in an interview with The Times said she called on Hollywood to ensure that such a tragedy can never happen again, in her state or elsewhere.

Lujan Grisham’s office plans to hold listening sessions in the coming weeks with leaders representing unions and studios in the entertainment industry to better understand what changes can be made, she said. .

The state can use a number of tools to make sets safer locally, she said, including introducing new regulations on firearms and other aspects of production and taking advantage of the The state’s lucrative tax incentive program, which has drawn filmmakers to the state for years.

But, she said, what she really wants is for studios to rethink security across the board, calling it an industry issue rather than a New Mexico issue.

We have at our disposal a number of tools, both legislative and regulatory, she said. It works in New Mexico, but it doesn’t work here [in California], it doesn’t work in Georgia, it doesn’t work in Washington. We should solve this problem to the highest degree possible and issue a call to action.

It is not known what action the industry could take.

The company has robust security protocols around the use of firearms that, when followed, prevent incidents like the one on the Rust Plateau, experts say. Productions employ professional gunsmiths to handle the use of guns, although under New Mexico law they are not required to have a license.

However, even blank loaded firearms can cause injury or death, and productions sometimes take shortcuts, creating a dangerous environment.

Authorities have recovered approximately 500 rounds from the Rust set, including blank rounds, dummy rounds and what inspectors suspect to be live rounds or bullets, the Santa Fe County Sheriff said on Wednesday. , Adan Mendoza.

The shoot raised questions about the production’s decision to hire a relatively inexperienced gunsmith. Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, had served as a senior gunsmith on a single movie before landing the job on Rust.

Lawyers for Gutierrez Reeds, in a statement Thursday, said she had no idea where the live rounds were coming from. Having real balls on the set is a major violation of industry protocol.

The entire production has become unsafe due to various factors, including the lack of security meetings, Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence said in the statement. These conditions, they said, were not Anne’s fault.

The investigation of the police is underway and no charges have been filed.

Officials from the New Mexico Office of Occupational Health and Safety, operated by the state’s Department of Environment, were denied access to the Rust set up by security last Friday. production, but were allowed to enter this week, state officials said.

A representative from Rust Movie Productions, the film’s limited liability company, said the company was working with authorities.

Since the start of this tragedy, we have worked to fully cooperate with all government investigations and will continue to do so in the future, the representative said.

Rust’s team members told The Times that before the shooting several workers left the set to protest what they said were long hours, long commutes and long waits for paychecks, as well as a lack of safety protocols which resulted in multiple firearms dumping accidents prior to the fatal incident.

Lujan Grisham said that beyond the production of Rust, there should be serious consequences for employers in the entertainment industry who circumvent safety rules.

You have a responsibility, hire thousands of people, said Lujan Grisham of the production companies. Young people, just like in professional sports, want to be in the movies, and if you don’t set a better standard for everyone, you are doing so much harm. And they have an obligation to do something about it.

The case prompted some, including actor-director Olivia Wilde, to call for a total ban on the use of live weapons in productions. Studios are reviewing their own gun policies. California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) has said he will introduce legislation to ban live ammunition and firearms capable of firing live ammunition from film and theatrical productions.

While Lujan Grisham has not called for an outright ban on real guns on film and TV sets, she told The Times she plans to interview industry executives on whether they were necessary. Effects like mouth flashes can be added inexpensively in postproduction, experts say.

I want industry professionals to tell me, why do you need real guns? said Lujan Grisham. And now look at the risks. The loss of life. I can’t even imagine, this poor family. So why not take it off? And the people who will be civilly and potentially criminally responsible for these risks? Why would future production take these risks?

Lujan Grisham also said she would consider whether New Mexico should require gunsmiths to be licensed in that state.

Calls for reform after Hutchins’ death come as New Mexico’s film industry grows, providing a growing source of employment.

Production in the state totaled $ 623 million in spending in the fiscal year that ended in June, more than double the amount in fiscal 2020 that was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and up 19% compared to 2019. Film and television production supports some 9,000 jobs. in New Mexico, with an average annual salary of $ 56,000, state officials said.

Major productions shot in the state include AMC Networks Better Call Saul, the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, and the ABC drama Big Sky.

Netflix in 2018 announced a deal to buy ABQ Studios in Albuquerque and pledged to spend $ 2 billion in the state over 10 years. NBCUniversal has pledged to spend $ 500 million in New Mexico over ten years.