Priyanka Chopra Supports Mocking Netizens Of Vir Das Video Imitating Bollywood Songs

Priyanka Chopra, who has an active social media presence, took to Instagram on Friday to support one of actor-comedian Vir Das videos. In her Instagram story, the Quantico the actor re-shared the video and tagged Das as she agreed with him. The video she shared was of Vir Das comparing Instagram Reels videos with songs from Bollywood that have people going to crowded places and dancing while syncing the lyrics to the number.

Priyanka Chopra Supports Vir Das’ Bollywood Songs Video And People Emulating Them

The White Tiger The actor shared a September 26 post from Vir Das and mentioned that she supports him. In the video, the comedian and actor started the video by talking about how Bollywood songs were shot and said, “Think about it for a second. For years, Bollywood songs have been shot in places. crowded, tourist destinations. So we Indians would go to these crowded places and suddenly start taking choreographed steps to music and lip-syncing and everyone including some Indians is wondering: Who ‘is going on with these Indians?’ “

Watch Vir Das’ video here

He then compared the shoots of that song with netizens and said, “Now years later all you do on Instagram and TikTok is walk to crowded places and take choreographed steps with songs. lip sync you’ve never sung. You’re not original. ”Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra supported her point and shared the post on her Instagram story.

The Jonas Brothers recently concluded theirRemember this tour and Priyanka Chopra cheer the group on. She uploaded a photo with her husband Nick Jonas on the occasion. He was seen in a red jacket, while Chopra went for a black and white print look. The photo was clicked in the group’s last venue, the Hollywood Bowl, California.

See Priyanka Chopra’s post for the Jonas brothers as they wrap up theRemember this tour

Along with her selfie with Nick Jonas, she also posted a photo of the Jonas Brothers trio outside the Hollywood Bowl board, mentioning that their show’s tickets were sold out. She wrote in the caption of the post: “So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did. Congratulations on the end of the Remember this tour!”

