Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Supports Mocking Netizens Of Vir Das Video Imitating Bollywood Songs
Priyanka Chopra, who has an active social media presence, took to Instagram on Friday to support one of actor-comedian Vir Das videos. In her Instagram story, the Quantico the actor re-shared the video and tagged Das as she agreed with him. The video she shared was of Vir Das comparing Instagram Reels videos with songs from Bollywood that have people going to crowded places and dancing while syncing the lyrics to the number.
Priyanka Chopra Supports Vir Das’ Bollywood Songs Video And People Emulating Them
The White Tiger The actor shared a September 26 post from Vir Das and mentioned that she supports him. In the video, the comedian and actor started the video by talking about how Bollywood songs were shot and said, “Think about it for a second. For years, Bollywood songs have been shot in places. crowded, tourist destinations. So we Indians would go to these crowded places and suddenly start taking choreographed steps to music and lip-syncing and everyone including some Indians is wondering: Who ‘is going on with these Indians?’ “
Watch Vir Das’ video here
He then compared the shoots of that song with netizens and said, “Now years later all you do on Instagram and TikTok is walk to crowded places and take choreographed steps with songs. lip sync you’ve never sung. You’re not original. ”Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra supported her point and shared the post on her Instagram story.
The Jonas Brothers recently concluded theirRemember this tour and Priyanka Chopra cheer the group on. She uploaded a photo with her husband Nick Jonas on the occasion. He was seen in a red jacket, while Chopra went for a black and white print look. The photo was clicked in the group’s last venue, the Hollywood Bowl, California.
See Priyanka Chopra’s post for the Jonas brothers as they wrap up theRemember this tour
Along with her selfie with Nick Jonas, she also posted a photo of the Jonas Brothers trio outside the Hollywood Bowl board, mentioning that their show’s tickets were sold out. She wrote in the caption of the post: “So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did. Congratulations on the end of the Remember this tour!”
Image: Instagram / @ virdas, PTI
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/priyanka-chopra-supports-vir-das-video-mocking-netizens-imitating-bollywood-songs.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]