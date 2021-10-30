Famous Friday 13th Actor Visits Outsiders Home Before Halloween





“Friday the 13th” is one of the most iconic horror films ever made. News on 6 was there as the actor who played the first Jason Vorhees stopped by Tulsa to speak to fans just before Halloween. Ari Lehman, who is also in a heavy metal band, said the fans are what keeps the excitement alive. Die-hard “Friday the 13th” fans lined up at the Outsiders House Museum to say hello to the actor who played the first Jason. He said he was just a teenager when the movie was made. The fans were dedicated, dressed and ready to meet the original Jason Vorhees. “My first one was with my brother and his girlfriend when we weren’t supposed to watch horror movies,” Julie said. “Ever since I thought Jason was mad at me.” Mom and daughter Julie and Faith came with masks ready to be signed by actor Ari Lehman. “We were like, damn it, he’s coming to Tulsa,” Faith said. Lehman played the first Jason Vorhees in the original 1980 movie “Friday the 13th”, having had his big luck at age 14! “He said ‘do you know how to swim?’” Said Lehman. “I said, ‘Yeah, I can swim.’ He said, ‘You got the part.’ “ Lehman said he had his head cast and had a latex mask to dive in and become Jason. “It’s a glass eye, and these are false teeth,” Lehman said. Now Lehman sings and tours in a heavy metal band, aptly named Jason. Many moviegoers have donned products derived from the films. Twins Grace and Olivia Hamilton came with DVDs and a sketchbook to sign. “We really love horror stuff, we’ve been horror fans forever,” Grace said. Lehman said it was an honor to be in the Outsiders House Museum where an iconic film was shot, sharing his own love for cinema. “‘Friday the 13th owes its continued existence to the fans,” said Lehman. The museum plans to host more meetings and hospitality like this in the future.

