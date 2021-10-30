Hollywood condo costume creates controversy – CBS Miami





HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) A Hollywood resident’s choice of a Halloween costume sparks controversy ahead of Saturday night’s Hollyweird, an annual costume party that draws around 5,000 people to downtown Hollywood. It was meant to be fun and light that we dress like condos and be a condo canyon. And that’s when I got the call from the police officer, Cat Uden explains. READ MORE: As COVID hospitalizations tend to drop in Florida, experts continue to be cautiously optimistic It was then that the fun quickly turned into fear for Uden. She told us that on the other end of the phone was a lieutenant from the Hollywood Police Department. He told me that he was worried that we had an illegal demonstration. And, I told him that I didn’t consider it a demonstration because it was a costume party and I was coming in costume. Uden was already on police radar for two licensed protests she had planned against the possibility of a 30-story condo being on public land at the Hollywood Beach Community Center. Lawyer and legal expert David Weinstein stepped in, it seems she went beyond just intent on showing up in costume and so from their perspective they now saw a message that encouraged others to to rejoin. That’s because Uden posted his plans on Facebook to dress like a condo for Hollyweird. READ MORE: SpaceX Rocket on Launchpad, Ready to Take Crew to the International Space Station for Halloween If she hadn’t posted this post and invited people to join her, the situation would have been totally different, Weinstein said. Uden insists she was just inviting friends to a costume party, but the Hollywood police didn’t appear to buy it. Department spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi wrote: Based on Ms Udens’ social media post, she was made aware of the requirement for a parade rally or protest permit request, in accordance in article 104.02 of the city code. Uden claims the police are going after her because of her previous protests, revealing a final twist she describes as disturbing. Even if I was alone in a condo costume and told someone why I was dressed as a condo, it would be considered an illegal protest. Hollywood Police added: While Ms Uden feels like she is being harassed, the post on her personal Facebook page has attracted 21 people interested in participating, and 12 people indicating they are joining her, the police department Hollywood has a duty to resolve this problem. potential demonstration in the same way we would for any other unauthorized demonstration NO MORE NEWS: Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Offers Patient Tips Uden says she still plans to attend Hollyweird on Saturday night and says she has no idea how many friends, if any, are planning to join her.

