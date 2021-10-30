Kumail Nanjiani REVEALS how Chloe Zhao tricked him into doing Bollywood dance sequence in Eternals





Marvel’s most anticipated movie, Eternals IIt’s only a few weeks away and the excitement surrounding the same has been at its peak. The movie’s trailers and promos have promised an exciting entry into Marvel’s Phase Four with a new set of heroes and a diverse cast that look more than perfect to take on the superhero roles. With Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani make their Marvel debuts with this movie, it’s even more special. At Eternals’ virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla attended and saw the cast, the film’s director, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the discussion of Marvel’s first Bollywood dance sequence was evoked. Kumail Nanjiani who will play the role of Kingo acts like a secret Bollywood star on Earth and it is for this side of him that we will see him perform an exciting number. Kumail explained that the dance sequence was not something he was convinced of and that it was a surprise that the director Chloe Zhao springs on him. “When we first talked about the movie, she was like ‘There’s a Bollywood dance streak’ and I said ‘Chloe, I don’t think I can do that.’ She said, ‘Okay, we’re gonna make it into a Bollywood action scene.’ And then as soon as I got to London she’s like, [LAUGH] “It’s a dance sequence,” Nanjiani said. Adding how he was finally convinced to trust the creative vision of Zhao and Marvel, he said, “And I was like, ‘Get me a dance teacher right away. And Nileeka who did the choreography was wonderful. Worked with me for months and months to do this because it was so out of my comfort zone. But really, you know, ultimately, for me, everything that boiled down to trust. You know, at the macro level, trusting Kevin because he’s made so many MCU movies, and they’re all awesome. “ Ever since it was confirmed that Eternals will have a Bollywood-style dance number, Indian Marvel fans have been especially eagerly awaiting it. Eternals is set to hit screens during India’s Diwali festive period when it hits theaters on November 5, 2021. READ ALSO: Kumail Nanjiani of Eternals CONFERMS his love for Bollywood; Fanboys on Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

