Hollywood Hills High Football Team Honors Officer Chirino, Lieutenant Graham by Adding Sticker Badges to Helmets – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

LAKES LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Hollywood Hills High School football team paid tribute to two fallen police officers from the City Police Department in a unique way.

7News cameras captured the Hollywood Spartans as they took to the field to play against the Boyd Anderson High Schools team in Lauderdale Lakes on Friday night.

The Hollywood Hills High football team dedicated the game to Officer Yandy Chirino or Lieutenant John Graham.

It’s a beautiful thing to build some unity. It starts with the kids, said a woman watching the game.

The Hollywood Hills players have declared themselves part of a larger squad, alongside their city’s law enforcement community.

But the show of solidarity did not stop there. All team helmets now have small stickers on the back in the form of a Hollywood Police badge, with the initials of both officers on it.

Hours earlier, the team invited members of the police department and city officials to the school gymnasium to show them the light-colored helmets.

I can’t imagine the pain our police family is going through right now in the face of these tragic losses, said Daniel Most, the principal of the school, and our message to all of you is that we are here at Hollywood Hills High School and Broward County Public Schools, we’ve got you covered.

The two officers died within hours of each other. Chirino was shot dead in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of Hollywood on the night of October 17.

A few hours later, Graham committed suicide. His body was found outside his car in the parking lot of the Broward Shopping Center in Plantation in the wee hours of October 18.

You never know where someone’s head is. They may be rock hard on the outside, but on the inside they struggle to get through every day, said Hollywood Commissioner Adam Gruber. Be nice to everyone. You never know the impact your words or actions might have on a person’s life.

The helmets also have a black and blue stripe down the middle representing the thin blue line, a message of unity and support for a grieving department.

Hopefully we can at least show our support in this way, because we are always talking about sacrifice and sacrifice for the game and for education, said Brandon Graham, the teams coach, but these officers made the ultimate sacrifice. . As they protected us, they protected our community.

The city of Hollywood and we were one, so it is very important for the Hollywood Police Department to know that we are fully supporting them during this difficult time, said Dr Kevin Perry, athletic director of the school.

The team will also be donating helmets to the families of Chirino and Graham. A third helmet will go to the police department.

Those officers who recognized on those helmets were Spartan warriors in what they did, and so tonight when you play your football game and have their badges on your helmets, you carry the sense of the duty and commitment that these officers showed to our community, said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

That the children can contribute to the play of these two officers, I think that’s a good thing, said the woman who was watching the game.

We still support police officers, one of the toughest jobs around, so it’s really, really great that the Hollywood Hills football team has taken the lead. [initiative] to do this. Yeah, that’s awesome, said Hollywood Hills fan Mike Bell.

It opened their minds to what was going on and the things that happen to officers when they go out every day to try to protect us. It’s not an easy job, said Hollywood Hills fan Tannikqua Rhoden.

The team will continue to wear the helmets for the remainder of the current football season.

A public screening of Chirino will take place Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes.

The public is also invited to attend Chirinos’ funeral at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly the BB&T Arena. Service is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Monday, but the doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

