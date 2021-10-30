Prince Andrew’s lawyers demand dismissal of US sexual assault lawsuit, claiming it violates terms of settlement agreement





Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second eldest son, is being pursued in New York City by Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to commit sexual acts with him. She said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with her friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage.

Giuffre said the assaults took place in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Andrew knew she was underage – 17 – when it started.

Andrew has always denied Giuffre’s claims.

In the case filed Friday afternoon, Andrew’s lawyers reiterated that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.” CNN has contacted an attorney for Giuffre for comment.

“Virginia Giuffre may well be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein … and nothing can excuse, or fully capture, the horror and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if so” , he said. “However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre.” File accuses Giuffre of taking advantage of his abuse allegations by “selling stories and photographs to the press” and making “secret deals” to settle complaints against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend who was also charged with sex trafficking. after federal prosecutors alleged she recruited and prepared a girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin in November. “Accusing a member of the world’s most famous royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the mainstream press,” the file said. “Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify his public campaign against Prince Andrew.” He adds that Giuffre made a deal with Epstein in 2009 that included a “blanket release” from all claims against Epstein and many others, which lawyers said included Andrew. Details of the settlement were redacted from the court file filed by Andrew’s lawyers. Earlier this week, a U.S. judge set a deadline for mid-July next year for the Duke of York to answer questions under oath in the civil sexual assault case. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has set July 14 as the deadline for presenting all evidence, including a potential deposition from Andrew, according to court documents. The scheduling order signed by the judge in New York means that Giuffre’s lawyers must interview Andrew out of court and submit the interview before that date. Also in October, London Police decided to drop their investigation sparked by Giuffre’s case after reviewing a number of court documents. “This review is complete and we are taking no further action,” the force told CNN in a statement. The Duke of York was served legal papers for the trial by Giuffre’s lawyers in September.

