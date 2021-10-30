Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46, sandalwood actor suffered cardiac arrest





Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore on Friday from a heart attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed. The actor had a heart attack earlier today and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. He developed chest pain in the morning and went to his family doctor for an EKG. Following the ECG, he was told to rush to the hospital. He was admitted to intensive care at Vikram Hospital in serious condition around 11:30 a.m., a hospital doctor said.

The remains of the deceased superstar are being kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the public to pay their last respects. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other cabinet ministers paid a final tribute. The last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be performed at the Kanteerava Studio on the grounds belonging to the Dr Rajkumar Foundation. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays a final tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar. Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah HD Kumaraswamy, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, KPCC Chairman DK Shivakumar and several other members of the Indian film industry offered their condolences to the family of Puneeth Rajkumars. The actor took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday to wish the Bhajarangi 2 crew good luck, which stars his brother Shivarajkumar. His tweet read: “Best wishes for the whole # Bhajarangi2 team. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms. Best wishes to the whole team of # Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms Puneeth Rajkumar (Puneeth Rajkumar) October 29, 2021 Movie stars Kannada and Puneeth’s older brother Shivarajkumar arrived at the hospital earlier today. Yash, Darshan, Ravichandran also rushed to the hospital. Security was tightened at the hospital and near the actor’s home in Sadashivanagar. CM Basavaraj Bommai also went to the hospital. Mohanlal shared on Twitter: “The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar was a terrible shock. I still can’t believe the news. I feel like I lost a little brother. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength and comfort in dealing with this loss. Rana Daggubati shared: “Gone too soon brother !! Extremely shocked and saddened. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir Prayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss pic.twitter.com/8E7z8w48mE Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 29, 2021 Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Prakash Raj, Danish Sait and many more paid tribute to Puneeth. Sorry

I will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar son sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021 Sorry #PuneethRajkumar anna .. not fair Manchu Hands (@ HeroMano1) October 29, 2021 #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/j9iRXhINp8 Knows Danish (anishDanishSait) October 29, 2021 Ahh Noooo .. Gone too early my dear Appu. I’m broken .. heartbroken .. not fair #Black Friday #PuneethRajkumar Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) October 29, 2021 It hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May family, friends and millions of fans have the strength to overcome this heartbreak! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) October 29, 2021 Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Affectionately known as Appu, the actor has appeared in films like Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Rana Vikrama, among others. He was known to host Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of the quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

