‘Paddington’ Bear fan photoshops in Hollywood movie scenes and internet users love it





Social media has become a platform for creatives around the world – from creating memes to posting videos revealing mind-blowing information, they showcase everything. One of these creative artists took to the Twitter platform to show his love for Paddington, the famous animated bear who starred in his eponymous film in 2014. The Jaythechou Twitter account is dedicated to the hardened sea urchin criminal Paddington Bear and the belief that the character belongs in every Hollywood movie. Every day, the creator posts a photo of a scene from a Hollywood movie and photoshopes Paddington in it. The constant dedication of the Twitter user was noticed by several tweeples who shared their thoughts on user creativity. Jaythechou photoshopped Paddington in a scene from the 2018 film The Meg on Friday. It was the 234th day the user photoshopped Paddington in another Hollywood movie. I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 234 pic.twitter.com/wQUDyJo0eu — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 29, 2021 While commenting on the tweet, users shared suggestions for their next tweet. As one user requested, please do Birdman. Please do Birdman — Christopher Dorner stan acct. (@sillypilled1) October 29, 2021 Another user suggested, Idea for a photo: Schindler’s List. Black and white photo, and only Paddington’s red hat is red. Refer to the girl in the red coat motif throughout the film. Idea for photo:

Shindlers List

Black and white Photo, and only Padington red hat is red…. Refer to girl in red coat motive throuout movie. — Adam Karkuszewski (@AdAKaR83) October 29, 2021 With the imagination of JaytheChous, Paddington was able to appear in several iconic Hollywood movies like American Psycho, Scream, Night of the Living Dead, Paranormal Activity and more. I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 178 pic.twitter.com/WWEaLsR5PA — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 3, 2021 The user photoshopped Paddington right next to Drew Barrymores’ screaming face in the scene from the iconic 1996 film Scream. Commenting on the tweet, one user wrote: Two of my favorite movies combined. Someone took his sandwiches now he’s going to kill you. Note that the character of Paddington, inspired by British children’s story books, is a big consumer of sandwiches. Did anyone see the new #Scream trailer? Repost from Day 95 pic.twitter.com/yKuXZVvNOQ — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 13, 2021 Two of my fav movies combined. ❤❤ Someone took his sandwiches now he will take your life. — Caoimhe Herron (@CaoimheHerron) October 13, 2021 In one of the tweets, the Paddington fan also photoshopped the bear in an intense scene from the latest James Bond film No Time To Die. Paddington is seen scared as he was photoshopped next to Daniel Craig in the scene. Complimenting the creation, one user wrote, I love Paddington’s expression. I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 205 #NoTimeToDie #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/NIR9hhHxXZ — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 30, 2021 I love Paddington’s expression! — GrannyScopp (@GrannyScopp) October 23, 2021 Have you checked out recent tweets from this Paddington fan? Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

