CJ LiveCity to Pave the Way for the World’s First K-POP Concert Hall, Creating a Landmark for the Cultural Content Industry | Business





SEOUL, South Korea – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 29, 2021– CJLiveCity (CEO Harry HK Shin), subsidiary of CJ ENM (KOSDAQ: 035760), held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 27 for its CJ LiveCity Arena, Korea’s first and largest arena dedicated to K-Pop . At the ceremony, the company announced its vision to develop the city into K-Content live experience neighborhoods that deliver the vivid K-Content experience, becoming a global destination for 100 million fans around the world. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005131/en/ Aerial view of the CJ LiveCity Arena. CJ LiveCity hosted an opening ceremony for its CJ LiveCity Arena, Korea’s first and largest arena dedicated to K-Pop. The arena is designed for large-scale concerts with 20,000 seats indoors and 40,000 seats outdoors. CJ LiveCity is to use Koreas IP in various fields including music, movies, TV series and entertainment shows. The city will locate content experience facilities with Music District. Global Content Business Town will locate iconic cultural content businesses and facilities. Additionally, with Virtual LiveCity displaying virtual space with reality through Metaverse, global K-Content fans can interact and communicate with each other in real time and enjoy a content experience beyond the constraints of time and of space. CJ LiveCity and its Arena will open in 2024. (Photo: Business Wire) CJ LiveCity is to use Koreas IP in various fields, including music, movies, TV series and entertainment shows, in order to bring a spatial experience of K-Content both online and offline which is first, best and different in the world, where one can fully enjoy Korea’s iconic cultural content. The city will locate content experience facilities with Music District. Global Content Business Town will locate iconic cultural content businesses and facilities. Retail businesses, housing and waterfront gardens will be built alongside them. Transcending time and space, the audience is guided to visit Virtual LiveCity which displays virtual space simultaneously with reality through Metaverse for the first time in the world. Indeed, the City will open a new era of Infinite Audience. Unlike other Metaverse platforms, Virtual LiveCity is closely tied to the real world, allowing audiences to be fully immersed. Here, visitors will be able to interact and communicate with each other in real time, and enjoy a content experience beyond the constraints of time and space. It will truly make a real and virtual city for K-Content fans around the world. The arena that lives up to K-pop’s reputation finally lands in Korea CJ LiveCity Arena, Korea’s first dedicated musical performance venue equipped with cutting edge technology, will expand the horizon of K-Pop performances as well as concerts by the world’s top artists. The arena will be designed for large-scale concerts with 20,000 seats indoors and 40,000 seats outdoors. With a state-of-the-art stage system that only takes a day to set up and take down for full-scale performances, concerts and events of various genres will take place over 190 sessions per year. The Arena also has its own dedicated rehearsal space, which maximizes the quality of stage production and performances. CJ LiveCity Arena will benefit from the benefits of the collaborative work of leading global partners. With music and concert skills learned from K-Pop events such as MAMA and KCON, the Arena will be equipped with the world’s most powerful live performance infrastructure, including stage facilities, sound systems and lighting. AEG, with its global experience in planning and operating concerts as a global arena specialist, will cooperate with CJ LiveCity to promote concerts by foreign artists as well as the operation of the arena. CJ LiveCity and its Arena will open in 2024. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005131/en/ CONTACT: CJ LiveCity communication team Kim Se Won, Chief + 82-2-2193-7568 Yoo Han Vit + 82-2-2193-7588 Chung Yu Jin + 82-2-2193-7584 [email protected] KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: THEME PARKS ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS / CONCERTS INTERNET TECHNOLOGY DESTINATIONS TRAVEL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO THEATER MUSIC SOURCE: CJ LiveCity Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 10/29/2021 9:00 a.m. / DISC: 10/29/2021 9:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005131/en

