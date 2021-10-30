Tributes to Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of heart attack | Ents & Arts News





Tributes were paid to Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. The actor’s manager confirmed the news after Rajkumar died at Vikram Hospital on Friday morning. He was reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack while in the gym, but was pronounced dead after arriving unconscious. Picture:

Stores and offices at India’s tech hub closed after news of actor’s death

Rajkumar, known as Appu to his fans, had a career that spanned two decades in Kannada cinema – a section of Indian cinema dedicated to the Kannada language. He appeared in his first film at the age of six months and got his first lead role in the 2002 film Appu, which was a box office success. Rajkumar has since appeared in films like Abhi, Aakash, Milana, Vamshi, Raam and Anjani Putra, and has hosted the Kannada version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? since 2012. He recently starred in the action movie Yuvarathnaa in 2021 and was filming two films, James and Dvita. Picture:

Fans gathered at Sree Kanteerave Stadium in Bangalore to pay tribute to Rajkumar

The actor is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters. Fans gathered outside Vikram Hospital after news of his death was announced and offices and stores in India’s tech capital were closed. Police battalions were mobilized to control the crowd in anticipation of the violence. A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities of South Indian cinema paid tribute to the actor on social networks. “A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was not the age to go,” Modi said. I can’t believe what I’m hearing Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian cinema. Sending full of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. RIP Puneeth Rajkumar. – Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021 Actress Pooja Hegde tweeted: “Can’t believe what I’m hearing Life is so unpredictable. Such a great loss for Indian cinema. Sending lots of love and light to family and friends. loved ones in these difficult times. RIP Puneeth Rajkumar. “ It is unfathomable. Puneeth Rajkumar Sir, one of the best actors and above all, a human gem, the pride of Kannadigas. The universe is too unfair. Left too early. Rest in peace, dear sir! You will forever remember all the amazing things you did, such a great loss pic.twitter.com/9gVsq7a0rB – Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) October 29, 2021 I cannot process this. I can’t believe you left Puneeth with us. Kind, talented, fearless … so much to give to the world. It’s not just brother. Sorry. – Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021 Actor Siddharth tweeted: “I can’t process this. I can’t believe you left us with Puneeth. Kind, talented, fearless… so much to give to the world. It’s not just brother. The heart broken. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/tributes-paid-to-indian-actor-puneeth-rajkumar-who-died-after-suffering-a-heart-attack-12454696 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos