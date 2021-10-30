Regina King honored with handprint and imprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES – Oscar and Emmy Award-winning star Regina King received another honor in Hollywood on Thursday as she placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside the Chinese Theater TCL. “You guys, I love my city. I love my city!” said King, a native of Los Angeles. King recalled the wonder of seeing this monument for the first time when she was just a girl. “I remember looking for Bette Davis’ hand and prints. That’s all I wanted to see. But what struck me was why it took me so long to find her prints, it’s because I kept getting hit by someone else, ”said Roi. King added four more words to this cement slab: “No place like home.” “A lot of people are going to see this and they’re going to think it’s from ‘The Wizard of Oz’, but it’s from my ‘227’ debut, where the theme song started ‘no place like home’ ‘ because it’s home, “King said.” And I’m going to be home forever and ever and ever! “ From “Boyz n the Hood” to his Oscar-winning role in “If Beale Street Could Talk”, to his current role in the new movie “The Harder They Fall” and to the directing of “One Night In Miami” – just a small sample of an impressive career. “It’s the quality of the roles, the impact of the choices,” said friend and colleague director Ava Duvernay. “What you choose to give your energy to matters.” King is particularly proud to also share this day with his family. “It brought me so much joy and I can see my grandma in every one of their faces. So it was like she was here,” King said. Her sisters, Pat and Reina, agree. “We knew she was great from the start, didn’t we? Pat said. ” We did it. We did – even when she pissed me off! »Reina laughs. Regina King is currently preparing to play Shirley Chisholm, America’s first black MP, in a new film. But right now, she can celebrate her new cement feet and hands at TCL’s Chinese Theater.

