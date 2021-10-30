Did you know? Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali, who joined TMC in Goa today, challenged Mamata Banerjee in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls





Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali, known for her performances in “Life In A … Metro”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana” and several other films, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa on Friday in the presence of the head of Bengal western. Minister and party leader Mamata Banerjee. Along with Nafisa Ali, Goa-based entrepreneur Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the party. “We are delighted to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Congressional family of Goa Trinamool today in the presence of our honorable president @MamataOfficial. We warmly welcome both leaders!” Tweeted TMC. Additionally, tennis veteran Leander Paes joined the TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee today. Welcoming Paes (48) at a press conference, Banerjee recalled meeting him when the Olympic bronze medalist was a teenager. “I was the country’s sports minister when I (the first) met him,” she said. “I have my sweet and cute younger brother and brother in the TMC,” she added. Paes told reporters that after retiring from tennis he wanted to serve the people through politics to make a difference for the country. He said he met Banerjee when he was 14 and she was sports minister. “She was very supportive and supportive. It allowed me as a young boy to get into this game.” I have traveled the world for the past 30 years playing for the country. I have retired from tennis and would like to get advice from the powerful young lady (Banerjee), ”he said. Meanwhile, returning to Nafisa Ali, the Bollywood actress unsuccessfully contested the 2004 election of Lok Sabha of southern Calcutta against Mamata Banerjee. The actress, who won the Femina Miss India title in 1976 and was the second runner-up in the Miss International pageant, contested Lok Sabha from Lucknow’s election on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 2009. Later in the same period, she joined the Congress party. . After joining the TMC, Nafisa Ali took to Facebook and wrote: “After the phenomenal success of the Trinamool Congress earlier in Bengal, where TMC won with a nice majority and ensured the defeat of the BJP , even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have tried everything in their power to defeat it, Mamta Banerjee is the spearhead of the national movement. “Now that the Trinamool Congress has taken center stage for Goa by deciding to compete among the 40 seats, I hope Goa’s sentiments will support the great tigress that she is. Strengthen the Trinamool Congress and give it a voice of the people and by the people, “she added. (With contributions from agencies) (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday October 29, 2021 5:45 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/did-you-know-bollywood-actress-nafisa-ali-who-joined-tmc-in-goa-today-contested-against-mamata-banerjee-in-2004-lok-sabha-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos